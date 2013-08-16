Barb's Harley-Davidson Announces That Demo Days Are Now Here Again

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- For those who have been looking to join the motorcycle club, and enjoy the remainder of the summer and fall season with their hair blowing in the wind, then come on in for the Barb’s Harley-Davidson Demo Days. On August 24th and 25th of the month, anyone can come into Barb’s Harley Davidson in NJ for a free demo ride on all of the new 2014 Harleys. No matter what a person’s interests or background is, as long as you have the desire to ride, Barb’s Harley-Davidson welcomes all individuals who are interested in learning to ride or take a test ride for the 2014 motorcycles.



Barb’s Harley-Davidson are also offering free jumpstart rides to all beginners during the Demo Days to see what it is like to ride a Harley, especially for those who have zero experience with motorcycles. With the year winding down, Barb’s Harley-Davidson is preparing for the new 2014 bikes and they are excited to showcase the changes that have been made to their fans and the public. On August 24th there will also be the Harley’s Heroes in attendance from 9am-4pm, where guests will be able to socialize and connect.



There is a clear difference between driving a motorcycle and an automobile so what better way to enjoy the open road then with the ultimate traveling experience. Driving from point A to B can be such a drag, however those looking for a Harley Davidson in PA can come to the Demo Days event in New Jersey and see if they enjoy the thrill of riding a Harley. Change up that boring car ride to and from work with a Harley-Davidson from Barb’s. Not only is it a change of pace, but it also offers better fuel efficiency and a one of a kind experience that no classic sports car or SUV can provide. So, come on down to the Barb’s Harley-Davidson Demo Days event for the new 2014 Harley Davidson’s.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown it in to a company with over 50 employees. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians and one can be sure to be greeted in their pressure free environment. Barb’s has won six Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



For more details about Barb’s Harley-Davidson visit: http://www.barbshd.com.