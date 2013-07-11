Barb's Harley-Davidson Holds Beef and Beer Fundraiser

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- The Knights of the Inferno Firefighters Motorcycle Club Philly Chapter hosted their third annual Beef and Beer Fundraiser on June 9th. Proceeds were raised to help firefighters, military members, first responders and their families in a time of need. People were reminded not to forget that these individuals put their lives on the line in order to save others. Barb’s Harley-Davidson located close to Pennsylvania was glad to be a part of this fundraiser and help those in need.



On June 9th the event was held at the Kick Start Saloon on 5th and Huntingdon Streets. The prices were only $10 per person and $15 per couple. The event included families and friends in the firefighter, military or first responder field who participated in a good cause who had a chance to win raffles, trophies and much more. The guests also enjoyed delicious food and great music, which made for a fun atmosphere for everyone. This was an awesome occasion for the local community to meet some of Philadelphia’s greatest first responders. Everyone really enjoyed the family oriented event and people got the opportunity to receive free educational information on fire prevention, fire drills and other home safety that should be considered.



Barb’s Harley-Davidson would like to thank everyone in the Philadelphia area who came out and supported the bravest firefighters especially those who contributed to a great cause. The Philadelphia firefighter motorcycle club has opened their arms to many who needed support. The non-profit organization has not only been able to help friends and family, but bring communities closer together. Barb’s Harley-Davidson is proud to be a part of events that help those in the area, along with providing the most well-known motorcycles across the world.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown it in to a company with over 50 employees. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians. Barb’s has won six Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



For more details about Barb’s Harley-Davidson visit: http://www.barbshd.com