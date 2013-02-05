Barbs Harley-Davidson Is Gearing Up for the Philadelphia Flyers Wives 2013 Carnival

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Barbs Harley-Davidson once again is helping out the Philadelphia Flyers and the Flyers Wives Carnival. On March 3rd, 2013, Barbs Harley Davidson is once again donating a bike to the Flyers Wives Fight for Lives Carnival.



This event is one of the oldest and most successful one day charity events that is hosted by any professional sports team. The first Carnival was held February 1, 1977. Later that year, one of the Flyers’ own, Barry Ashbee, died of leukemia. With his death came a truly heartfelt focus to the Flyers Wives Carnival. Since its inception Comcast-Spectacor Charities, which encompasses Flyers Charities and Global Spectrum Charities, has contributed $25 million to charity. The funds raised during the annual Flyers Wives Carnival and other Comcast-Spectacor Charities fundraising events have helped support a multitude of worthy non-profit organizations that benefit everything from important healthcare initiatives such as heart health and stroke, and cancer awareness to various youth recreation programs and plenty more worthy causes.



Barbs Harley Davidson NJ has a show room with 100s of bikes from used Harleys Philadelphia to new ones. Barbs is always a great experience with professional sales people who have a passion for Harleys and their products. Barb's has always been a friendly, family oriented, high volume dealer maintaining a no pressure sales atmosphere. This is where the well-being of customers and employees truly matters. And their employees are continuously trained all year long so that they are able to better serve our customers. They have several long time employees that have been at Barb's for 8,10,12,15 and 18 years. Barb's is a professional and successful dealership that also understands the needs of its customers. Visit them today.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown it in to a company with over 50 employees. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians. Barb’s has won six Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



For more details about Barb’s Harley-Davidson visit: http://www.barbshd.com.