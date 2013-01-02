Barb's Harley-Davidson Is Proud to Announce They Will Again Be a Sponsor of 94 WIP's WingBowl

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Barb’s Harley-Davidson is once again sponsoring the famous WingBowl in Philadelphia on Friday, February 1, 2013. This is the 21st year of the event and Barb’s has been supporting it for many years. In addition to sponsoring the event, they are giving away 10 tickets to witness one of the craziest eating events around. Entries to win the tickets will be accepted at Barb’s showroom in Mt. Ephraim, NJ until January 25th. The winners will be chosen at the Pre-WingBowl Bash taking place at 9am on Saturday, January 26th. Winners must be present to claim their prizes. While at the bash, attendees will enjoy music and of course, chicken wings. As one of the top motorcycle dealers in NJ, Barb’s participates in many events for charity and for fun. They kick of the festivities every year by sponsoring the Wing Bowl and having their Pre-WingBowl Bash.



Barb’s Harley-Davidson is the premier Harley dealer in Philadelphia. For over 25 years, Barb’s has been the ultimate spot for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York areas. While visitors are celebrating at the Pre-WingBowl Bash, they will be able to visit Barb’s official Harley Motorclothes and Parts Departments. Visitors can also browse the showroom and view the extensive selection of motorcycles for sale in NJ. As a top motorcycle dealer in the Philadelphia area, Barb’s has a huge inventory of new 2013 models of Harley-Davidson motorcycles for sale in South Jersey. Barb’s Harley-Davidson also is also a trusted provider of used Harleys in Philadelphia. Barb’s offers financing, to those who qualify, on all of their new and used motorcycles in NJ. When shopping for a motorcycle, look no further than Barb’s, the ultimate Philadelphia Harley-Davidson dealer.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown it in to a company with over 50 employees. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians. Barb’s has won six Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.