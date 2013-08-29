Barb's Harley-Davidson Now Offering Exclusive Deals for Rider's Edge Graduates

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Barb's Harley-Davidson offers a Rider’s Edge® New Rider Course—designed for new motorcycle riders and available for both men and women—with classes during the week and on weekends. Now Barb’s Harley-Davidson is announcing the availability for Rider’s Edge® graduates to receive no down payment options and reduced financing rates for both new and used bikes and all Harley models. Once riders complete the program, they can move onto the experienced rider course after they purchase their new ride with these exclusive deals.



Barb’s Harley Davidson, located in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey has an extensive selection of used motorcycles in NJ. Pick up an affordable used motorcycle with no down payment and ride away feeling completely satisfied. There is no better deal around, and Barb’s Harley-Davidson will even store bikes for their customer’s in the winter. With the all-new 2014 Harley-Davidson now in stock, participate in the Movin’ the Metal Model Year End Event to purchase a brand new 2013 Harley with this deal.



As the closest Harley-Davidson dealer to Philadelphia, Barb’s has become a top destination for used motorcycles in PA. Those graduates of Rider’s Edge® can ride over the bridge in style after they’ve purchased their new or used motorcycle with reduced financing. This will leave money for Motor Clothes and Genuine Apparel straight from Barb’s. With the option to rent and have the bike serviced, Barb’s provides a one-stop shop for all motorcycle needs.



Owning a Harley, or any motorcycle brand, will allow Rider’s Edge® graduates to attend events such as the upcoming Knights in the Woods Motorcycle Ride and Picnic taking place on Sunday, September 22nd at Merrill Park in Woodbridge, NJ. Proceeds will benefit the Restore the Shore program. For more information on the Rider’s Edge® New Riders Course or motorcycle options, please call toll-free at 855-844-2272 or visit the website today and stock up on official Harley-Davidson apparel while there.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown it in to a company with over 50 employees. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians and one can be sure to be greeted in their pressure free environment. Barb’s has won six Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



For more details about Barb’s Harley-Davidson visit: http://www.barbshd.com.