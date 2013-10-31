Barb's Harley-Davidson Now Offering Exclusive New 2013 Harley Sportsters

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- With an inventory of over 150 used motorcycles in NJ, Barb’s Harley-Davidson is pleased to announce they will now be offering an exclusive deal for customers that purchase a brand new 2013 Harley-Davidson Sportster. As part of the Ride Free Step Up Guarantee, riders can buy the 2013 Harley-Davidson Sportster, ride it for one year and trade it in for a Big Twin. When the customer trades in their year-old Sportster for a Big Twin, they will receive every cent they paid for the Sportster to go towards their new bike.



This is a limited time offer and some exclusions apply. For those that wish to test the bike before committing to the deal, Barb’s Harley-Davidson allows their customers to demo any bike, any day of the week. Once the decision is made to take advantage of this exclusive offer, customers can inquire about the various events and rides that Barb’s customers routinely take part in. They’ll ride for charities or to raise awareness for various organizations.



Barb’s Harley-Davidson is also offering their valued customers the opportunity to finance any new 2013 Harley for as low as 0.99 percent. When selecting this financing offer, customers will receive their first three services absolutely free.



When looking for any Harley Davidson near Delaware or the tri-state area, Barb’s serves as a one-stop shop for any biking needs. They have quality pre-owned and new bikes, with a full service department for oil changes and bike repairs, as well as apparel to make the most out of the riding experience. For more information about the Ride Free Step Up Guarantee exclusive or to stop by for a demo, please call 856-456-4141 or visit their website today. Barb’s Harley Davidson; where no one walks.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown into a company with over 50 employees and have become NJ’s number one dealer of new and used Harley-Davidson’s. Located in Mt. Ephraim, NJ on the Black Horse Pike, Barb’s is the closest Harley-Davidson retailer to Philadelphia, with easy access from Delaware. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians and one can be sure to be greeted in their pressure free environment. Barb’s has won 8 Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



For more details about Barb’s Harley-Davidson visit: http://www.barbshd.com.