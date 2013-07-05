Barcelona Prepares for the 20th Anniversary of Sonar

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Every summer thousands flock from Lloret de Mar to Barcelona to enjoy the Sonar Music Festival. This event, which lasts three days in June, attracts world famous DJ’s and electronic musicians like Steve Aoki, Skrillex, and Two Door Cinema Club just to name a few. As the festival celebrates its 20th anniversary, there will be some major changes to the organization. Not only are the earlier shows being moved to a bigger venue near the Plaza Espanya, but they are also modifying the show for a more avant-garde feel.



Sonar will also feature Sonar + D, a technology focused expereince. The “App Bar” is a section at the venue where visitors can go and experience 15 of the world’s newest and most innovative phone applications for music. There are also workshops for those interested in learning how to use these applications. By including this interactive technology bit in the festival, Sonar has opened up their demographic to parties also interested in the engineering of music and lights.



This is the perfect event for those looking to mix up their vacation at the beach and travel from Lloret de Mar to Barcelona. This short journey back into the city gives visitors a well-rounded experience, and adds a little excitement sometimes needed after a relaxing day at the beach.



Spanish businessman Bruno Calzaverini is excited about the new changes to the event and the possibilities it offers. “With organizers dedicated to re-vamping this festival, there are more opportunities for other businesses to contribute.” Calzaverini has found that many people who come from Lloret de Mar to Barcelona take advantage of group shuttles to save money and because of convenience.



With about thirty performances each day from big name artists this festival is a must even for strangers to the dubstep genre. If you ever grow tired of the scenic beaches and delicious food, this concert is the perfect excuse to travel from Lloret de Mar to Barcelona. With these changes for the festival’s Anniversary, it is sure to be an electrifying experience.



