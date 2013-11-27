Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Barclays Africa Group Limited (BGA) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Barclays Africa Group Limited (BGA) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Barclays Africa Group Limited'.



WMI's 'Barclays Africa Group Limited (BGA) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Barclays Africa Group Limited' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Barclays Africa Group Limited'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Barclays Africa Group Limited (Barclays Africa), formerly ABSA Group, is one of the leading financial services providers in Africa. The company offers a range of personal and business banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and bancassurance services. Its personal banking services include basic bank accounts, Islamic banking, insurance services, car loans, home loans, personal loans, student loans, term deposits, fixed deposits, credit cards, and internet banking services. The company's business banking solutions include business cheque accounts, business credit cards, current accounts, business internet banking, insurance services, vehicle finance services, financial management services, card solutions, merchant acquiring services, international banking and Islamic business banking services. The company has a presence in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Namibia, Nigeria, Egypt, and Zimbabwe. It operates through its subsidiaries, Barclays Africa Limited, Absa Bank Limited, Absa Financial Services Limited, National Bank of Commerce Limited and Barclays Banque Mozambique, among others. It was formed through combining Absa Group Limited and Barclays' African operations in July 2013. The company operates as a subsidiary of Barclays Bank PLC. Barclays Africa is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.



Companies Mentioned



Barclays Africa Group Limited



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