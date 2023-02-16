Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Barclays PLC was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: BCS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Barclays PLC over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE: BCS stocks, concerns whether certain Barclays PLC directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements or omitted material information (a) in Barclays reported financial statements (which have been restated), (b) by stating that Barclays internal controls over financial reporting were effective (which Barclays has admitted were not effective and had a material weakness), and (c) by failing to disclose the over-issuance, and that BBPLC was violating U.S. securities laws and/or SEC regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability.



