Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Barclays PLC and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) concerning whether a series of statements by Barclays PLC regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Barclays PLC reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over 21.61 billion GBP in 2020 to over 21.95 billion GBP in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from over 2.38 billion GBP in 2020 to over 7.17 billion GBP in 2021.



Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) declined from $12.20 per share on January 13, 2022 to as low as $7.19 per share on April 27, 2022.



