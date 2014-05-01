Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Barclays Wealth (BARC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Barclays Wealth"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Barclays Wealth" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Quickly enhance your understanding of "Barclays Wealth"

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Key Highlights

Barclays, the wealth management division of Barclays PLC, is a global private bank and wealth manager. It provides a broad range of private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and wealthy families. Key services provided by the bank include international and private banking services, offshore banking services, investment management, wealth structuring, philanthropic investments, family business advisory, and brokerage and fiduciary services to private and intermediary clients across the world. As on September 30, 2013, the bank had client assets under management (AuM) of GBP200 billion. The bank had historical AuM figures of GBP186 billion as on December 31, 2012, which stood at GBP164.2 billion as December 31, 2011, GBP163.9 billion as on December 31, 2010 and GBP151.2 billion as on December 31, 2009. It has a presence across Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America, and Asia. Barclays is headquartered in London, UK.



Companies Mentioned



Barclays Wealth



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