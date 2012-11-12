BarCode ID Systems and RFgen Selected by TMEIC for Oracle E-Business Suite Mobile Integration

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- BarCode ID Systems, an enterprise mobility specialist and systems integrator, announces its selection by Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) to integrate an automated inventory process solution with Oracle® E-Business Suite (EBS), featuring RFgen software.



TMEIC’s North American operation designs, develops and engineers advanced automation, large AC machines and variable frequency drive systems. The company required an efficient way to get accurate inventory, shipping and receiving information into Oracle E-Business Suite by mobile workers inside the warehouse who were previously entering data manually. Moreover, to keep up with growing demand and increased production, TMEIC needed to either automate its business processes or hire more warehouse personnel. TMEIC selected Atlanta-based BarCode ID Systems as its solution provider for the project, who recommended RFgen Software for the Oracle EBS inventory application.



The solution, which also included enterprise printing, consulting and integration services by BarCode ID Systems, rugged mobile computers by Motorola Solutions and barcode printers by Zebra Technologies, was delivered under budget and ahead of schedule. According to Chris Eakin, Inventory/Warehouse Supervisor at TMEIC, "We found that the RFgen solution from BarCode ID Systems for Oracle E-Business Suite was the easiest to implement and will save us many hours of development and implementation time." Eakin continued, "RFgen will be used by multiple groups within TMEIC and we expect to enjoy higher accuracy and increased volume while minimizing the need to hire additional employees."



Although TMEIC initially considered Oracle’s Mobile Supply Chain Application (MSCA) to provide mobile inventory automation, they quickly found that it had less functionality at a higher cost than the solution from BarCode ID Systems and RFgen.



About RFgen Software

Incorporated in 1995, RFgen Software provides flexible and reliable mobile supply chain solutions that solve real-world business challenges. RFgen's Mobile Framework division specializes in development tools for mobile, wireless and voice environments and provides open standards based connectivity to a multitude of systems (database, SOA, legacy, etc.). RFgen's ERP Integration division focuses on providing certified, open-source transactions and integration expertise for Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle JD Edwards, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, and Deltek Costpoint solutions.



RFgen provides built-in, native functionality for extending real-time, on-demand access to enterprise data to almost any mobile device available today. RFgen's Mobile Solutions are currently installed in more than 35 countries in over 2,600 locations.