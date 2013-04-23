BarCode ID Systems Announces Two Technology Night Events

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- BarCode ID Systems announces the first two dates and locations for its 2013 “Technology Night at the Ball Game” series. These events invite existing and prospective clients to learn about the latest data automation technologies and productivity solutions to improve their business while enjoying a minor or major league ball game. Technology experts will be present to discuss solutions for variousindustries across the supply chain. The events are co-sponsored by BarCode ID Systems’ manufacturer partners, Motorola Solutions and Zebra Technologies.



The first of the two events, Jacksonville Suns vs. the Mobile BayBears, will be held at 5:30pmon Tuesday, May, 14 at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Guests will enjoy private “755 Club” suite seating, along with all food, beverages and prize giveaways throughout the evening. The second event is a major league game where the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs at 5:30pm on Wednesday May 22, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Guests will also enjoy private “World Series Suite” seating, as well as all food, beverages and prize giveaways.



BarCode ID Systems is an AIDC (Automatic Identification & Data Collection) systems integrator, specializing in enterprise-level data automation solutions that mobilize the workforce. The company designs and provides systems to improve productivity and efficiency for companies in manufacturing, distribution, field service, healthcare and more.



“We are excited to be hosting our Technology Night at the Ball Game events again this year,” commented BarCode ID Systems’Marketing Director, Julie Leonard. “These events were very well attended last year and gave our guests the ability to discuss the technology challenges they face in their business with industry experts, all in a fun, informal setting,” She continued, “The success from last year and the excitement for our upcoming events will translate to BarCode ID Systems looking to host additional events in 2013.”



To speak to BarCode ID Systems prior to registering for Technology Night at the Ball Game visit BarCode ID Systems online at http://www.barcodeid.com or call 1-800-452-7418 ext. 9045.



About BarCode ID Systems

BarCode ID Systems is an Automatic Identification (Auto ID) integrator specializing in mobile computing, enterprise printing and industrial automation solutions. With expertise in barcoding, RFID, ERP integration andinventory management, BarCode ID Systemsprovides data automation solutions for manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, retail and field service environments. Privately owned and headquartered in Atlanta, the company was established in 1993 and maintains sales and engineering offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Greenville, SC, Greensboro, NC and Columbus, OH. BarCode ID Systems is a value-added Business Partner with industry-leading manufacturers including Motorola Solutions, Zebra Technologies and Honeywell.