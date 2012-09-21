BarCode ID Systems Hosts Successful Technology Night

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- BarCode ID Systems, and its technology partner, Motorola Solutions, recently completed two successful “Technology Night at the Ball Game” events. The two sold out events were held in late August at the Greenville Drive in Greenville, South Carolina and at the Durham Bulls in Durham, North Carolina.



Attendees of the “Technology Night at the Ball Game” events were treated to a minor league game and educated on technology and productivity solutions for their business. AIDC (Automatic Identification & Data Collection) industry experts mingled with guests for one-on-one discussions regarding specific technology solutions to improve their business productivity. BarCode ID Systems is an industry expert in enterprise mobility and data automation solutions aimed at helping businesses become more efficient and profitable.



“Our Technology Night at the Ball Game events are a great, casual way for clients and prospective clients to learn how to improve their business and discover solutions for common productivity challenges they all face,” commented Marketing Director, Julie Leonard.” She continued, “It’s exciting to see the level of engagement from manufacturers, distributors and other industries in the community and their interest in learning more about our enterprise system design and implementation solutions.”



BarCode ID Systems started its “Technology Night at the Ball Game” events this year and will host more games in additional cities next summer. Winter technology events will be hosted at minor league hockey games, arena football games and more. To learn about future events and registration information, visit barcodeid.com, follow @BarCodeID on Twitter, or call 1-800-452-7418.



About BarCode ID Systems

BarCode ID Systems is an Automatic Identification (Auto ID) integrator specializing in mobile computing, enterprise printing and industrial automation solutions. With expertise in barcoding, RFID, ERP integration and inventory management , BarCode ID Systems provides data automation solutions for manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, retail and field service environments. Privately owned and headquartered in Atlanta, the company was established in 1993 and maintains sales and engineering offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Greenville, SC, Greensboro, NC and Columbus, OH. BarCode ID Systems is a value-added Business Partner with industry-leading manufacturers including Motorola Solutions, Zebra Technologies and Honeywell.