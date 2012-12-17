BarCode ID Systems to Participate in ProMat 2013

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Auto ID systems integrator BarCode ID Systems announces It will be exhibiting at ProMat® 2013, North America's premier material handling, supply chain and logistics event. The exposition will be held at Chicago’s McCormick Place from January 21-24, 2013 and will include 800 exhibitors of innovative supply chain systems, equipment and solutions.



ProMat is hosted by the Material Handling Industry of America (MHIA), a trade association dedicated to the material handling and logistics industry. The trade show anticipates over 29,000 attendees from 100 countries and offers over 100 educational sessions, conferences and keynotes for industry professionals. The four day event will also include Steve Forbes as a keynote speaker on January 22, 2013.



“At BarCode ID Systems, we provide the solutions, technology and expertise to help companies streamline operations, improve productivity and reduce costs,” commented Marketing Director Julie A. Leonard. She continued, “We are looking forward to exhibiting at ProMat for the first time and introducing attendees to the mobile computing, enterprise printing and industrial automation solutions that can improve their business.”



Barcode ID Systems offers a wide array of solutions focused on mobilizing the workforce to improve productivity and efficiency. Brands featured at the company’s booth #3559 include Motorola Solutions, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, Microscan, Newcastle Systems, NiceLabel and more. Register free for ProMat and watch for BarCode ID Systems tweets at https://twitter.com/BarCodeID. To speak to BarCode ID Systems prior to the exposition, call 800-452-7418, x9045.



About BarCode ID Systems

BarCode ID Systems is an Automatic Identification (Auto ID) integrator specializing in mobile computing, enterprise printing and industrial automation solutions. With expertise in barcoding, RFID, ERP integration and inventory management, BarCode ID Systems provides data automation solutions for manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, retail and field service environments. Privately owned and headquartered in Atlanta, the company was established in 1993 and maintains sales and engineering offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Greenville, SC, Greensboro, NC and Columbus, OH. BarCode ID Systems is a value-added Business Partner with industry-leading manufacturers including Motorola Solutions, Zebra Technologies and Honeywell.