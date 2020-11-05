Barcode Readers Market Is Booming Worldwide with OMRON, Zebex Industries, Honeywell

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Barcode Readers Market Size study, By Type (Portable/ handheld and Fixed position) ), By Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing and Industry, Transportation and Logistics, Retail and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Honeywell International Inc., DATALOGIC SpA, System ID Barcode Solutions, Newland EMEA, Cognex Corporation, Denso Wave Incorporated, OMRON Corporation, Zebex Industries Inc, TouchStar Technologies, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

Global Barcode Readers Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Barcode Readers is an electronic device that read and captures data from a barcode and transfer output printed barcodes to the connected computer. A barcode reader includes of a decoder, scanner and a cable that is connected to the computer. The connected computer decodes the data taken with the help of a software. In retail and manufacturing sector, barcode technology is gaining traction as it is the best approach for recording product information without any major manual effort. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. In February 2017, Datalogic introduced Power Scan9500 2D image series-Barcode Scanner, especially for the retail marketplace. Growing acceptance of barcodes readers across various industry verticals and high adoption of automatic data capture devices in the retail industry are some major factors, driving the growth of the market. Further, increasing application in supply chain tracking and emergence of industry 4.0 would create lucrative growth aspects for the growth of the market. However, high product development cost of barcode readers is hampering the growth of this market.



The regional analysis of global Barcode Readers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region due to the subsequent growth in manufacturing activities are necessitating the use of automated warehouses and have hence triggered the demand for barcode readers. Also, digitization of the retail market, particularly in China and India is expected to create positive outlook for the growth of the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

DATALOGIC SpA

System ID Barcode Solutions

Newland EMEA

Cognex Corporation

Denso Wave Incorporated

OMRON Corporation

Zebex Industries Inc

TouchStar Technologies

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Portable/ Handheld

Fixed Position

By Application:

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Industry

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Barcode Readers Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Barcode Readers Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Barcode Readers Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Barcode Readers Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Barcode Readers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Barcode Readers Market Dynamics

3.1. Barcode Readers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Barcode Readers Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Barcode Readers Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Barcode Readers Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Barcode Readers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Barcode Readers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Portable/ Hand

5.4.2. Fixed Position



....Continued



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



