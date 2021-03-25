Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- The global barcode readers market is projected to reach value of US$ 10.1 Bn by 2030. The barcode readers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2030. The expansion of the barcode readers market can be attributed to growing usage of barcode readers across the healthcare sector, and increasing demand for handheld barcode readers. North America is anticipated to lead the global barcode readers market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, during the forecast period.



Growing e-Commerce an Opportunity for Market



Growth in the e-Commerce sector and rapid distribution of goods in order to gain competitive benefits have led to huge demand for barcode readers/scanners. This, in turn, provides significant opportunities for key vendors in the barcode readers market to develop digital solutions to enhance traditional processes.



For instance, in December 2019, Datalogic S.p.A launched its new 2D image-based barcode reader "AV500," specifically for end users such as retail and healthcare. The technology integrates image processing and vision systems that enable shoppers to easily and quickly execute transactions. It has been especially designed for retail & e-Commerce, airport baggage handling, and postal/parcel sortation.



Additionally, as a substitute to in-house fulfillment, a large number of retail enterprises has shifted to 3PLs from internet order processing to handle these online requirements. This is expected to propel the usage of barcode readers in the logistics industry, as real time tracking and tracing is expected to become the new normal.



Barcode Readers: Market Segmentation



The global barcode readers market has been segmented based on form factor, type, end user, and region. In terms of form factor, the barcode readers market has been segmented into fixed barcode readers and handheld barcode readers. In terms of type, the market is split into wired barcode readers and wireless barcode readers. The end user segment of the barcode readers market is divided into retail & e-Commerce, transportation & logistics, warehouse, courier & postal services, manufacturing, healthcare, and others (aviation, port, etc.).



Barcode Readers Market: Regional Outlook



In terms of region, the global barcode readers market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominates the global barcode readers market and accounted for 38.9% share at the end of 2019. It is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The barcode readers market in North America is estimated to expand at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period.



High-speed sorting applications have fueled the demand for barcode readers. Datalogic Group - a specialist in automatic data capture and process automation, has announced the launch of the AV500™ imager, a unique 2D image-based barcode reader meant for high-speed sorting applications. The demand for 2D image-based barcode readers is soaring in the retail e-Commerce sector, airport baggage handling, and parcel/postal sortation. Manufacturers in the barcode readers market are developing devices that cover all conveyor sizes and static reading applications.



Secure and fast sorting of objects with different and irregular dimensions is being achieved with the help of 2D image-based barcode readers. Companies in the barcode readers market are introducing innovative optical and dynamic autofocus technology in image-based barcode devices for use in demanding applications of customers in e-Commerce business and at airports.



Real-time visibility is becoming increasingly important in managing supply chain processes. Bar Code India - a provider of advanced business intelligence (BI) tools, has pioneered the art and science of real-time visibility in managing supply chain processes with the combination of software and hardware solutions. Companies in the barcode readers market are leveraging incremental opportunities in the automotive, chemical, FMCG, and electronics industries to boost market growth. Intelligent barcode readers help to improve bottom lines in various industrial sectors.