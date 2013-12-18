Barcode Tech Offers Superb Laser Barcode Scanners

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Barcode Technologies are now offering laser barcode scanners that are excellent in quality and performance.



The Laser Barcode Scanner is among the most common type of Barcode Scanner, which does not need to be in contact with a barcode to decipher the code. A standard laser scanner can be able to detect a barcode from six inches to 24 inches away, and a long range scanner can also detect one from possible two to eight feet away.



Barcode Technologies is United Kingdom’s leading provider of products as well as solutions in barcode technology including AutoID, RFID data capture, mobile computing platforms. On their online store, customer can also buy barcode printeras well asbarcode labels. There are also complete software solutions that can resolve all your automatic data capture, crucial data management needs and automatic identification to boost profitability and efficiency for your company.



Over the past 14 years, the company has worked hard to gained outstanding reputation for being reliable, dedicated and customer-centric company. But the good thing is, the company provide its customers with best value with reasonable prices, prompt delivery with same day delivery and user-friendly online store and company website.



The company is also the leading provider for barcode solutions such as asset tracking software, inventory tracking, labelling solutions, software kits, RFID document tracking, and 2D barcode solutions.



On their online store, you can also take advantage of competitive barcode printers such as desktop printers, industrial printers, mobile printers, OEM printers, printer accessories, barcode label software, barcode labels, barcode ribbons, printheads, and service contracts.



Aside from Laser Barcode Scanners, customers are also recommended to browse other available scanners such as CCD barcode scanners, 2D barcode scanners, cordless barcode scanners, imager barcode scanners, barcode verifiers, kiosk OEM scanners and DPM barcode scanners.



For more information, contact:

BARCODE TECHNOLOGIES

9, Canalside

Northbridge Road

Berkhamsted

Hertfordshire

HP4 1EG



Tel: 01442 872 232

Fax: 01442 871 178



Support:

support@barcode-uk.com



Information:

info@barcode-uk.com



Sales:

sales@barcode-uk.com



Website:http://www.barcode-uk.com