Barcode Verification Market to Rise as a Worldwide Trendsetter in Technology and Development

Definition:

The process of grading the quality of barcodes is generally known as barcode verification. A barcode verifier allots an overall grade to a code based on measurements of some quality parameters. These parameters measure a number of factors which affect barcode readers' capabilities to identify and decode a code. Verification helps confirm that a code being produced will be acknowledged anywhere, by any reader. It is the only way to formally allocate a grade to a barcode, along with the most reliable way to diagnose and fix marking errors. Barcode verification is, hence, an important quality control tool to confirm a barcode's complete scannability along the supply chain.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Barcode Verification from the Industrial Sector

- Increasing Use of Barcodes in Transportation & Logistics, and Retailing



Market Trend

- Improved Usage of Data from Barcode Scanners with Big Data to Improve Decision Making



Restraints

- High Initial Capital Investment



Opportunities

- Growing Use of Barcodes in Healthcare Industry



The Global Barcode Verification segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Portable Barcode Verifier, Desktop Barcode Verifier), Application (Packing & Printing Industry, Quality Control Department, Manufacturing and Retailing Industry, Others), Code Type (1D, 2D, Direct Part Mark (DPM)), Component (Hardware, Software)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



