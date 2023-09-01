Bare Metal Cloud Market Analysis, by Production, Size, Revenue, Gross Margin and Trends 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2023 -- The global Bare Metal Cloud Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2026 from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Bare metal cloud servers are non-virtualized cloud alternatives, primarily implemented to enhance storage capacity and data-intensive computing operations, and deliver high-performance workloads across heterogeneous platforms. These servers combine the elasticity and utility of public clouds with accuracy in operations, enabling stringent control and security and predictability of the on-premises infrastructure.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Bare Metal Cloud Market"



175 - Tables

45 - Figures

191 – Pages



These servers are instrumental in delivering high performance, high availability, and cost-effective infrastructure services, along with operations of a high degree of Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. Some of the bare metal cloud services include compute, networking, database, security, storage, professional, and managed services.



The market is expected to be driven by the growing need for reliable load balancing of data-intensive and latency-sensitive operations



Load balancing improves the distribution of additional workloads across the bare metal cloud servers to enable smoother functioning and allocation of resources to multiple processes. Load balancing solutions enable ease in configurability and flexibility to manage traffic and resource usage across server nodes in the real-time end-user environment. Hence, it becomes critical to deploy reliable load balancing operations over the cloud. The bare metal infrastructure vendors primarily focus on offering a single-tenant architecture wherein multiple resources are clubbed together for dedicated instances of data-intensive operations resulting in delivering higher performance. Hypervisors in a virtualized environment consume higher server-side processing power causing a tradeoff for enterprises to adjust between latency hit operations and low-cost cloud compute infrastructure. The custom-based lightweight hypervisors have been offered as an alternative to bare metal offerings since public cloud owners have been creating dedicated instances offering a greater share of resources to clients whose data migration costs from the public cloud are significant.



Increased necessity of non-locking compute and storage resources



One of the core issues that remains with public cloud workloads is sharing of resources with multiple processes making the throughput of the process relatively less. Data-intensive operations and high-performance workloads require dedicated storage and compute resources in a highly secured environment to enable them to achieve desired results. Additionally, bare metal cloud services offer a flexible pay-per-use option for the efficient utilization of compute and storage services, and ease in termination of SLA without incurring significant infrastructural costs make it a viable option for enterprises to deploy. Sharing of compute resources and the occurrence of a deadlock situation among certain processes are also a few of the critical issues faced by organizations in their daily operations. Bare metal cloud servers address these issues through offering non-locking of compute and storage resources to deliver performance-intensive workloads in definitive complexity with higher throughput yield.



North America to dominate the global bare metal cloud market in 2020



North America is the dominant market for bare metal cloud market due to the presence of a large number of end users who are technology aware and early adopters of servers that are enriched with new capabilities. Countries evaluated in North America are the US and Canada. The region holds a market share of 55.1% in 2020 for the bare metal cloud market, and the demand for bare metal servers is expected to be high in the near future. The primary factors for large-scale adoption are the inclination of organizations toward SaaS-based offerings and adoption of digital business strategies. The presence of well-established bare metal cloud vendors such as IBM, Oracle, Lumen, and Internap, which have a strong set of product portfolios and robust partner ecosystems, is another reason for the high adoption of bare metal cloud in the region.



Key players



The bare metal cloud market includes major vendors, such as IBM (US), Oracle (US), Lumen (US), Internap (US), Rackspace (US), AWS (US), Dell (US), Equinix (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Scaleway (France), Joyent (US), HPE (US), OVHcloud (France), Limestone Networks (US), Media Temple (US), Bigstep (UK), Zenlayer (US), and phoenixNAP (US). The major players have implemented various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Key players such as IBM, Oracle, Lumen, Internap and Rackspace have majorly adopted many growth strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their product portfolios and grow further in the bare metal cloud market.



Key Dynamic Factors For Bare Metal Cloud Market:



Performance and Isolation: The availability of high-performance computing with dedicated resources is one of the main factors influencing the adoption of bare metal clouds. In order to avoid the overhead of virtualization and obtain optimal performance, organisations with resource-intensive workloads, such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and high-performance databases, choose bare metal clouds.



Security and Compliance: In comparison to conventional virtualized cloud environments, bare metal clouds offer a greater level of security and compliance. Because it lowers the possibility of problems with noisy neighbours and offers dedicated hardware, bare metal clouds are appealing to businesses with stringent security and regulatory requirements.



Hybrid and Multicloud Strategies: To strike the correct balance between on-premises infrastructure, public cloud, and bare metal cloud, many organisations are implementing hybrid and multicloud strategies. This enables them to take advantage of the scalability and flexibility of cloud resources while still maintaining control over some tasks.



Workloads related to AI and machine learning are driving an increase in demand for bare metal clouds. For businesses looking for the best performance for AI training and inference operations, bare metal cloud is an appealing option because these workloads demand significant processing power and dedicated resources.



IoT and Edge Computing: There is a growing demand for processing capacity closer to data sources as a result of the expansion of IoT devices and edge computing. Without the overhead of virtualization, bare metal cloud can offer the necessary computational power for edge applications.



Customization and Control: A bare metal cloud provides more control and customization of the underlying hardware. Businesses with particular needs or those seeking to tailor their infrastructure for certain applications will find this appealing.



Data-intensive Workloads: The high I/O performance and dedicated resources offered by bare metal cloud are beneficial for applications dealing with enormous datasets, such as big data analytics and real-time data processing.



Vendor Offerings and Competition: A variety of bare metal cloud solutions are offered by major cloud providers and specialised vendors, resulting in competitive price and functionality. Depending on their unique requirements, organisations can select from a variety of solutions.



Containerization and Kubernetes: The bare metal cloud market has been impacted by the growth of containerization and orchestration technologies like Kubernetes. To efficiently and safely execute containerized workloads, many businesses deploy bare metal clouds.



Cost Effectiveness: While virtualized clouds may offer greater resource elasticity, bare metal clouds may be more cost-effective for some workloads that demand dependable high performance.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The market for bare metal clouds is distinguished by fierce rivalry and purposeful segmentation to meet various corporate objectives. Key competitors in this competitive market include both large cloud service providers and niche manufacturers. These rivals compete to provide high-performance solutions that handle various use cases. Based on deployment models, the market can be divided into public and private bare metal clouds, each catered to particular security and performance demands. In addition, vertical segmentation covers a variety of sectors, including those that require specialised resources in different ways, such the financial, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors.



Geographically, the industry spans a number of areas because providers build data centres all over the world to lower latency and increase accessibility. The need for high-performance computing, security, and compliance is growing, especially in industries like artificial intelligence, machine learning, edge computing, and data analytics. Vendors are developing novel solutions to ensure seamless integration and workload portability as hybrid and multicloud strategies gain popularity. To succeed in the cutthroat bare metal cloud market, differentiation, value-added services, and cost optimisation are crucial initiatives. This environment is characterised by ongoing developments and partnerships to accommodate changing client expectations.



