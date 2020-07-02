Bare Metal Cloud Market in Good Shape in 2025 ;COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Growing demand for high performance and flexible cloud services drives the growth of global bare metal cloud market. Bare metal cloud is a single tenant server with a non-virtualized cloud infrastructure. The bare metal cloud environment allows an organization to rent dedicated servers and hardware resources from a remote cloud service provider. Bare metal cloud configuration delivers high performance cost effective solutions for organizations, by replacing the virtualization of cloud with a single dedicated tenant server. The bare metal cloud service is ideal for companies under strict regulatory requirements and in need to perform short-term, data-intensive functions, without any overhead delays. Bare metal cloud services are available with hourly and monthly pricing model, with various on-demand storage and processing capacity.



Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Market Dynamics



Increasing demand for high performance cloud services, rising workloads which required consistent cloud performance, and growing interest for customization of cloud resources based on requirement, are the key factors contributes the growth of global bare metal cloud market.



Increasing compliance challenges and threat of breaking compliance mandates in the multitenant cloud environment, further accelerates growth of global bare metal cloud market particularly from various security-sensitive organizations.



Additionally, cost factors, including lower data transfer costs, reduced software licensing fees, pay-as-you go flexibility and advantage of accounting IT storage expenses as an operational expenses instead of capital expenses, are the factors expected to fuel the growth of global bare metal cloud market.



However, lack of awareness about the potential benefits bare metal cloud services, huge capital investment & operating costs from service provider side, are the factors identified as the restraints likely to deter the progression of global bare metal cloud market.



Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the global bare metal cloud market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. North America followed by Western Europe is expected to dominate the market. Due to increasing demand for flexible, high speed and cost effective cloud services in North America and strict regulatory compliance and continuous adaptation to cloud based technologies in Western Europe. Asia pacific is identified as the fastest growing market, due to transforming work load priorities from back end operations to core business functions.



Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Competition Landscape



Some of prominent vendors in the global bare metal cloud market are, IBM, Oracle, Internap, Rackspace US, Inc., CenturyLink, Limestone Networks, Inc., Datapipe, Inc., Packet, and Scaleway.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:



Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Segments

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 - 2016

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Drivers and Restraints



Regional analysis for Global Bare Metal Cloud Market includes



North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa



