Bare Metal Cloud Market Size Analysis Is Expected to Surpass $19.1 Billion by 2028 with CAGR of Roughly 17.4%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2023 -- The global Bare Metal Cloud Market size is expected to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2023 to USD 19.1 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The increasing influence of green data center popularity, data center regulatory standards, cloud data traffic, and hyperscale computing's rising position in big data analytics are driving the adoption of bare metal cloud services globally.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Bare Metal Cloud Market"



225 - Tables

54 - Figures

220 – Pages



By service type, the security services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Security services in a bare metal cloud environment are crucial for safeguarding data, applications, and infrastructure in a dedicated, high-performance computing environment. Bare metal cloud providers offer a range of security features designed to protect against a wide range of threats and vulnerabilities. The primary security feature of a bare metal cloud is isolation. Each physical server in a bare metal cloud is dedicated to a single customer, minimizing the risk of "noisy neighbor" issues and ensuring that sensitive data remains isolated from other tenants. Bare metal cloud security services often include features such as firewall management, intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, and security monitoring and reporting. These services help businesses establish strong perimeter defenses, detect and respond to potential threats, and maintain visibility into their security posture.



By vertical, healthcare & life sciences verticals hold a larger market size during the forecast period.



Bare metal cloud technology is instrumental in enhancing healthcare cybersecurity. The sector faces heightened security challenges with the increasing digitization of patient records and sensitive medical data. Bare Metal Cloud's isolated infrastructure reduces the risk of data breaches and ensures regulatory compliance, such as HIPAA, in the US. Furthermore, the scalability of the bare metal cloud is particularly beneficial for healthcare providers who need to accommodate fluctuating patient loads, as was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when healthcare facilities rapidly scaled their IT infrastructure to meet surging demands. The healthcare industry invests vast amounts in medical technologies for enhanced patient care. By leveraging dedicated, high-performance servers, organizations in the healthcare industry can expedite medical research, diagnostics, and treatment planning, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.



By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry in the Asia-Pacific region plays a pivotal role in the region's economy, serving as a driver of growth, innovation, and digital transformation. Many Asia Pacific countries are undergoing significant digital transformation efforts across public and private sectors. The ability to scale resources up or down quickly and efficiently is crucial for businesses in the Asia Pacific online shopping space during peak seasons. Governments in the region are investing in cloud infrastructure to drive digital government services and smart city initiatives. For instance, the Singapore government's "Smart Nation" program relies on cloud technology to improve citizen services and enhance city management. The region's telecommunications sector has experienced rapid expansion, with 5G networks being deployed across multiple countries. This infrastructure supports advanced connectivity, IoT applications, and high-speed data transfer. The evolution of high-speed internet connectivity in Asia Pacific countries has facilitated cloud adoption, which is expected to drive the adoption of bare metal cloud services in the region.



Market Players



Some of the key players operating in the bare metal cloud market are - IBM (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Lumen (US), Rackspace (US), Internap (US), Dell (US), Equinix (US), Google (US), and Microsoft (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Bare Metal Cloud Market:



Bare metal cloud services are designed to meet the needs of users with high performance and isolation needs. Applications like high-performance computing (HPC), big data analytics, and AI/ML that require dedicated hardware for optimum performance frequently prefer bare metal to conventional virtualized systems.



Requirements for Security and Compliance:



There are strict security and compliance requirements for some industries, including finance, healthcare, and government. Due to the availability of dedicated hardware and control over security options, bare metal cloud services offer a more secure and compliant environment.



Control and Personalization:



Users of bare metal clouds can alter the hardware and configurations to suit their particular requirements. For organisations searching for specialised solutions and efficient resource use, this level of control is appealing.



Cost-Efficiency for Specific Workloads: While standard virtualized cloud services are affordable, there are some workloads where bare metal is more economical. The predictable pricing and performance of bare metal may be advantageous for workloads that need consistent performance or run for extended periods of time.



Use cases for emerging technologies



The demand for bare metal clouds is being driven by the development of technologies like edge computing, IoT, AI, and blockchain. The bare metal cloud can supply the dedicated, high-performance infrastructure that these technologies frequently need.



Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Strategies: To strike a balance between on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud deployments, many firms are implementing hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. By providing a dedicated, non-virtualized environment, bare metal cloud fits into these plans.



Global Expansion and Availability: To meet regional demands and cut latency, providers are increasing their data centre footprint globally. To provide consumers around the world with low-latency, high-performance solutions, bare metal cloud services are being deployed in a number of countries.



Partnerships and Collaborations: The growth and uptake of bare metal cloud services are driven by partnerships and collaborations between bare metal cloud providers and other technology firms, particularly those offering software solutions or applications requiring high-performance processing.



Customer Education and Awareness: As businesses become more aware of the benefits of bare metal clouds, more businesses are looking into and implementing these services. Campaigns for raising industry awareness and education are key factors in the expansion of the market.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Markets for bare metal cloud services are very fragmented and competitive. Major market participants compete for domination and market share, frequently highlighting differentiating elements including performance, security, customization, pricing models, and worldwide reach. Several well-known vendors offer a variety of bare metal cloud systems, including IBM, Oracle, AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.



Based on service types, end users, and geographic regions, the bare metal cloud market can be divided into different segments. Dedicated hardware as a service (HaaS), bare metal infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and managed hosting services are examples of different service types. Industries that include end-users include manufacturing, retail, healthcare, information technology and telecommunications, as well as BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance). Depending on each sector's unique needs in terms of performance, security, and compliance, bare metal cloud demand differs.



North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa make up the geographical segments of the market. Due to the existence of significant cloud service providers and early adoption of technology, North America has historically dominated the market.



