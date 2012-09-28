Barefoot Coaching Currently Offering Mentoring, Tutoring and Training

Leicestershire, GB -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Lion Court, Staunton Harold Hall, Staunton Harold, Ashby de la Zouch, Leics, LE65 1RT September 20, 2012- Barefoot Coaching LTD is currently offering executive coaching, business coaching and coach training to both the private and public sector. They are also responsible for providing personal development and supervision coaching. Businesses and employees who are looking to maximize the potential in themselves turn to Barefoot Coaching to do so.



Barefoot Coaching LTD is fully qualified to provide coaching supervision and they have top quality coach training.



For coach training, they take an eclectic approach to coaching covering a broad spectrum of techniques, tools and psychological models. They make sure they teach in small group sizes in order to make sure every individual benefits from their teaching. From day one of this program, individuals work in pairs and triads in order to get a lot of practice. They also have published authors and world class speakers who share their coaching expertise. For example, Tom Preston author of “Coach Yourself to Success,” Nancy Kline, author of “Time to Rethink” and Julie Starr, author of “The Coaching Manual” have shared their coaching expertise. Individuals who take the course will have access to University online learning resources. Users will also have access to their own online coaches forum for support.



Each of the coaching training courses will run in modules. Each module is going to last for four days and roughly one month apart for up to three months. They have open courses running in London and the East Midlands. For organizations throughout Europe and the United Kingdom, they can run the course in-house.



Barefoot Coaching LTD’s coaching courses are approved by the International Coach Federation. The International Coach Federation was originally founded back in 1995. Today, they are the leading global organization with over 17,000 members. They exist to help and improve the coaching profession through programs and standards that are supported by their members.



