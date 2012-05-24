Bargain Hunters Get the Royal Treatment on the Coupon King Website

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Saving money is on everyone’s mind these days. More and more people are closely watching their budgets to make sure that every day expenses do not get out of control. Coupons are a great way to reduce expenses, but busy households do not have time to search for and organize coupons. Until recently, people who wanted to save time and money thought that they had to choose one or the other. Now, a new website has come onto the scene that allows consumers to do both.



The Coupon King website is enabling consumers to find the best coupons and discounts available for a large variety of stores. The site features coupons for every kind of shopping need, including brand-name clothing stores, large department stores, office supply stores, home improvement stores, arts and crafts stores, children’s stores and restaurants.



Consumers are saving hundreds of dollars at stores and restaurants like Abercrombie and Fitch, Gap, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Macys, Staples, Dave and Busters and Olive Garden. The website even allows users to rate the coupons, so visitors are always kept up to date on which coupons are active and reliable. Visitors can even share coupons that they have found themselves. It is this kind of interactivity that makes the website special:



“This strong social network has helped make the website have lots of fresh, valid coupons for the whole world to enjoy!” proclaims the Coupon King.



The Coupon King has just added 25 new stores to its website, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Michaels craft store, so visitors will find more deals than ever before. The Bed Bath and Beyond coupons provide savings of up to 20% while the Michaels coupon offer savings of up to 60%. Visitors will also benefit from a special feature that allows them to find discounts on Amazon.com by choosing the department and discount that they would like to have, selecting from discounts of up to 90%.



Bargain hunters can browse by store category and store name, so coupons are easy to find. The website’s blog includes helpful shopping articles like “5 Great Housewarming Gifts for New Homeowners” and “6 Tips for Smart Shopping at Warehouse Outlets.”



The Coupon King website is filled with information on how to stretch a dollar without having to sacrifice.



About the Coupon King

The Coupon King was established in 2011 by Matthew Pont, a New Yorker with an eye for a bargain who has been couponing since the 1990s. The site has grown rapidly to become one of the most respected coupon sites on the internet with a huge user base and social following.



For more information, please visit: http://www.the-coupon-king.com/