Bargain Room Announces Daily $1 Bargain for the Hottest Products on the Market

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Online retailers have become a larger portion of total sales revenue every year since they began, so it is no surprise that the competition is getting increasingly more intense for a slice of this burgeoning market. One company determined to make an impression is Bargain Room, a brand new site that has already created ripples across the market due to their innovative strategies, perhaps the boldest of which is the daily $1 Bargain, offering a virtual give-away of a mystery product every day at a random time, voted upon by members.



BargainRoom makes use of a countdown to the release of each new bargain, and the time on the clock changes with every new bargain, encouraging individuals to check back regularly and also to return to the site on schedule to take advantage of the deals.



These deals are displayed direct from manufacturers and distributors with high quality imagery, detailed product descriptions and a price that shows how much consumers stand to save against the MSRP. The site has a plethora of items that is always expanding, covering everything from gadgets and technology to kitchenware and jewelry. Once a day, one of these deals will be for only $1.



A spokesperson for Bargain Room explained how the one dollar bargain works,



"The $1 Bargain is always a hot product. It can be anything from an iPad or LCD TV to a Gucci handbag or Movado watch. Nobody knows exactly when the $1 Bargain will appear, just that it will happen when the clock hits 00:00:00. Clicking on the item will take you to the product page, where you'll need to hit "Add to Cart". If you were quick enough, the item is yours if you buy it in the next 10 minutes. If you weren't quick enough, better luck tomorrow! The best part about the $1 Bargain is that our users decide what it will be every day by voting on it through the forum on our site, allowing us to deliver what they want at an incredible price."



