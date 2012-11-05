Bargain Room Is Where the Clock Is Always Ticking for New Deals

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- In the film Inception, Cobb explains that positive motivation, not negative, is the more powerful experience for individuals. Bargain Room seems to have taken this advice to heart, and flipped the switch on traditional outlets like eBay, who pressure buyers into making rushed purchases by counting a clock down and creating a race against time. Instead, Bargain Room has provided a countdown to new opportunities, not missed opportunities. Their clock rewards rather than punishes their user base, and is one of many innovations that give the company a bright future.



BargainRoom promises to cut out middle men and connect customers directly to manufacturers and distributors, making for better deals for both sides. They stock all manner of items for almost any purpose, from kitchenware to technology, jewelry to gadgets, appliances to education. They have categories for men, women, children, home and electronics, and are broadening their range of suppliers every day as their user base continues to grow.



All items on the site are listed with high quality imagery, detailed product descriptions and a clearly displayed price comparison against the MSRP. The site was newly launched in September, and to celebrate they are offering free shipping throughout the month of October.



A spokesperson for Bargain Room explained the clock in detail, “We like to keep things exciting at Bargain Room. There is no set time the clock resets to, although in general terms more deals appear during the day than during the night. When the clock hits zero, the new deal will appear to the right, everything else will get shifted over, and the clock will reset. The top line is reserved for our newest deals, and below the top line you'll find our best-sellers. These are constantly rotating throughout the day as products sell out, so customers should check back often. Also keep in mind that when the clock hits zero, customers may instead see coupons such as free shipping, $20 off their next order, or other random specials."



About Bargain Room

Bargain Room was founded in September of 2012, Bargain Room is a gamified marketplace that connects customers directly with suppliers. Their mission is to provide manufacturers and distributors with an additional channel of distribution, while allowing their users to save on merchandise by dealing directly with suppliers. For more information please visit: http://www.bargainroom.com