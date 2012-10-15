BargainEZ.com Offers Thousands of Free Kindle books

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- BargainEZ, the fastest growing social network for coupon sharing, has launched a new section dedicated entirely to free Kindle books from Amazon.com.



Amazon Kindle has brought obscure authors into the spotlight, as they can author and distribute their books free of charge for readers to enjoy on their mobile devices and computers.



With thousands of free Kindle books distributed officially by Amazon.com and hundreds of new books added monthly, BargainEZ now maintains a complete collection of free Kindle books. With the hottest and newest releases making the top of the list daily, it's fast and easy to download the latest free releases to your Amazon.com account.



As the collection of books increases in size in the coming weeks, BargainEZ plans on offering searching, sorting and filtering capabilities, allowing readers to browse books by genre, release date, rating and keywords.



The free collection of books at BargainEZ is comprised of public domain books whose copyright has expired, books that are distributed for free by their authors permanently or as part of a limited-time promotion, and books that are free for Amazon Prime members.



Readers are encouraged to take advantage and download the free books to their Amazon.com account as soon as possible, as many free books later return to their original pricing. With the exception of borrowed books, all Kindle books that readers download for free will remain on their devices to read at any time, at no cost.



The complete collection of free Kindle books is now available at http://bargainez.com/tags/freekindlebooks new titles are added daily. BargainEZ members are encouraged to share their free Kindle book findings or books that they have authored on this new page by tagging their posts with the #freekindlebooks tag.



