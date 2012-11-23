BargainRoom.com Cuts out the Middle Man to Offer Deep Discounts on Jewelry

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- There are millions of different places to shop online. But only a few of these websites offer truly market leading prices to shoppers. Some websites charge premium prices for low-quality merchandise, while other websites overcharge shipping fees to compensate for lower prices.



One website wants to ensure customers have the best possible shopping experience. BargainRoom.com seeks to provide the perfect combination of affordability and quality with a wide selection of discounted jewelry. Since BargainRoom.com connects shoppers directly with manufacturers, there are plenty of savings opportunities to be found on the site.



Most jewelry on the site is discounted by 50% or more. But a select number of jewelry pieces feature discounts of 70% to 90%. In rare cases, there are even 99% discounted jewelry pieces featured in the website’s “$1 Bargain” section.



A spokesperson for BargainRoom.com explained how the $1 Bargain feature works:



“Our company is particularly proud of the $1 Bargain promotion. The $1 Bargain offers shoppers a rare opportunity to purchase premium merchandise at rock-bottom prices. Sometimes, the $1 Bargain is a Gucci handbag. In other cases, the $1 Bargain is an iPad. These $1 Bargains are released on a regular basis, and visitors have to wait for the stopwatch on the site to hit ‘0:00’ before a $1 Bargain is revealed.”



Even a well-stocked $1 Bargain can disappear quickly, which is why BargainRoom.com encourages shoppers to visit the site multiple times per day. Every time a stopwatch hits 0:00 on BargainRoom.com, shoppers have the opportunity to save remarkable amounts of money on cheap fashion jewelry pieces and other merchandise.



The website features a selection of jewelry pieces that is designed to cater to shoppers of all budget levels. There are cheap costume jewelry pieces designed for the budget shopper, as well as more luxurious pieces that include 14 karat gold and diamond studs. There are also necklaces, earrings, bracelets, pendants, and accessories for any type of outfit.



The BargainRoom.com spokesperson explained how the website is able to offer premium-quality jewelry at discount prices:



“When purchasing jewelry from a retail store, the price shoppers pay is much higher than the actual cost of the piece itself. There are several different parties that take a piece of that sale, including the salesperson, the retail store, and the distributor. When purchasing discount jewelry through our site, shoppers connect directly with the manufacturers. That means no unnecessary markups and a much lower price for shoppers.”



About BargainRoom.com

BargainRoom.com offers a wide selection of jewelry pieces at heavily discounted prices. The website connects shoppers directly with manufacturers, cutting out the middle man and resulting in savings opportunities for site members. For more information, please visit: http://www.bargainroom.com