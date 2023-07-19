NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Barge Logistic Transportation Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Barge Logistic Transportation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) (United States), Ingram Barge Company (United States), Kirby Corporation (United States), SEACOR (United States), Bouchard Transportation Co. (United States), Campbell Transportation (United States), Heartland Barge (United States), Marquette Transportation (United States), Florida Barge Corp (United States), Interbarge SA (Italy), Tidewater (United States), CGB Marine (United States), Magnolia Marine Transport (United States), Samson Tug and Barge (United States), BCA Intermodal B.V. (Netherlands).



Scope of the Report of Barge Logistic Transportation

A barge is a flat-bottomed base that can carry large capacity of heavy goods transported by waterways. A single barge can carry goods with a capacity of more than 1,500 Tons at one go much more than railcars or trucks.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Dry Cargo Barges, Liquid Cargo Barges), Application (Chemicals, Coal, Metal Ores, Fabricated Metal Products, Crude and Petroleum Products, Food and Farm Products, Others), Barge Fleet Type (Open, Covered, Tank), Cargo Capacity (Up to 2000 Metric Tons, 2000-4000 Metric Tons, 4000-6000 Metric Tons, 6000-8000 Metric Tons), Barge Activities (Intracoastal Transportation, Inland Water Transportation)



Market Trends:

The Increasing Adoption of IoT & Other Smart Technologies



Market Drivers:

Increasing Intermodal Transportation in Various Industries

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



