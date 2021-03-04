Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Barge Logistics Transportation Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Barge Logistics Transportation Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

American Commercial Barge Line, Ingram Barge Company, Kirby Corporation, SEACOR, Bouchard Transportation Co., Campbell Transportation, Heartland Barge, Marquette Transportation, Florida Barge Corp, Interbarge SA, Tidewater, CGB Marine, Magnolia Marine Transport, Samson Tug and Barge, BCA Intermodal B.V.



A barge is a flat-bottomed base on which a large capacity of heavy goods is transported by waterways. A single barge can carry goods with a capacity of more than 1,500 tons at a time, which is far more than that of railcars or trucks. Inland waterway transport can be seen as an efficient and inexpensive means of transport compared to other modes of transport such as rail, road, and air. Barges can carry heavier loads and ensure safety, especially when transporting large amounts of cargo. The transportation of barge logistics can be viewed as an inexpensive, high-capacity means of transportation compared to other modes of transportation such as road, rail, and air. Barges can carry heavier loads and ensure safety, especially when transporting large amounts of cargo.



Market Trend:

- Advancements in Communication & Navigation Technologies

- The Increasing Adoption of IoT & Other Smart Technologies

- Subsequent Advancements in Technology Are Resulting In the Development of Technologically Advanced Barges



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Intermodal Transportation in Various Industries

- Rising Industrialization, Globally

- Rising Spending On Research and Development Activities



Market Restraints:

- A Rise in Railway Transportation



Market Challenges:

- Lack in the Efficiency and Safety Factor of Barges



Barge Logistics Transportation Market Segmentation: by Type (Dry Cargo Barges, Liquid Cargo Barges), Application (Chemicals, Coal, Metal Ores, Fabricated Metal Products, Crude and Petroleum Products, Food and Farm Products, Others), Barge Fleet Type (Open, Covered, Tank), Water Bodies Used (Rivers, Canals, Lakes), Barge Activities (Intracoastal Transportation, Inland Water Transportation)



Geographically World Global Barge Logistics Transportation markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Barge Logistics Transportation markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



