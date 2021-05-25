Barge Transportation Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 : Ingram Marine, Kirby, Seacor, Alter Logistics,

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Barge Transportation Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Barge Transportation market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Barge Transportation Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

Barge transportation is a kind of marine transportation service which provides cost effective solution owing to its ability to carry high load. Growing petrochemical and crude oil industry attributes to growth of the very market. Technological advancement has made the integration of barge transportation possible with IoT which further depicts the bright picture for the very market. The key to gain upper hand amid fierce competition is to adoption of latest technology in transportation solution.



Major Players in This Report Include,

acbl [United States],ingram marine [United States],kirby [United States],seacor [United States],agrichem marine transportation [United States],alter logistics [United States],argosy transportation [United States],ats international services [United States],barge america [United States],blessey marine services [United States],bouchard transportation [United States],campbell transportation [United States],canal barge [United States],ceres barge lines [United States],heartland barge [United States],mcallister towing [United States]



Market Trends:

- Growing Demand for Dry Cargo Barge

- Bio-plastic Packaging



Market Drivers:

- Growing Seaborne Trade Activities

- Need for Cost-effective Transportation Solution



Market Opportunities:

- Use of Ethanol in Barge Transportation

- Growth in Petrochemical Industry



The Global Barge Transportation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Liquid cargo, Gaseous cargo, Dry cargo), Application (Coal, Crude and petroleum products, Liquid chemicals, Food pulp and other liquids, Agricultural products, Metal ores and fabricated metal products, Pharmaceuticals, Dry and gaseous chemicals, LPG, CNG, and other gaseous products, Electronics and digital equipment, Others), Fleet (Covered barge, Open barge, Tank barge), Activities Outlook (Intracoastal transportation, Inland water transportation)



Barge Transportation the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Barge Transportation Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments.



Geographically World Barge Transportation markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Barge Transportation markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Barge Transportation Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



