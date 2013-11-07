Leading Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Garber of the New York Bariatric Group Appears on CBS Newspath

New Hyde Park, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Dr. Shawn M. Garber, of the New York Bariatric Group, one of the country's leading bariatric surgeons, recently appeared on CBS Newspath, offering insight on binge eating, food addiction, and fighting obesity effectively with bariatric surgery.



Food addiction has taken center stage recently as a new study highlighted that Oreos have the same addictive properties within the human brain as dangerous drugs such as cocaine and morphine. This shocking development highlights what those who have struggled with obesity already know, the intense fight they must go through in order to attempt to live a healthier lifestyle and conquer their own demons.



Dr. Garber has helped thousands of patients improve their health, lose weight, and maintain that weight loss success permanently. More than anybody else, he understands the need for not only bariatric surgery, but also dedicated assistance and thorough patient education.



Bariatric surgery is proven to be the most successful option for obese patients trying to lose weight and keeping it off. Still, even with bariatric surgery, patients must adapt their lifestyle, and learn to avoid eating the wrong foods and making the wrong nutritional decisions.



Dr. Garber has extensive experience with bariatric surgery, performing more than 3,500 laparoscopic gastric bypass procedures, 3,000 Lap-Band procedures, and 300 laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomies. Additionally, he has helped to develop single incision Lap-Band and sleeve gastrectomy techniques, helps to teach other surgeons around the country, and continues to be a renowned leader in his field.



Combined with the rest of the highly experienced and skilled team at the New York Bariatric Group, and their comprehensive bariatric program which helps guides patients to success both pre- and post-surgery, and there's no better option for safe, effective and successful bariatric surgery.



Learn more about the New York Bariatric Group by calling them directly at 800.633.8446, or visiting StopObesityForLife.com.



About the New York Bariatric Group

The New York Bariatric Group is the home of five of the country's leading bariatric surgeons. Together, they provide innovative and successful treatments to fight obesity, including all types of bariatric surgery, such as laparoscopic banding, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and more. Their surgical team has extensive experience, and NYBG provides an unmatched bariatric program that produces real weight loss success, with patient education, mentorships, support groups, and ongoing assistance with nutrition and post-surgery lifestyle. Visit the New York Bariatric Group online at StopObesityforLife.com, or call them at 800.633.8446.