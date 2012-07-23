New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Bariatric Surgery Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Bariatric Surgery Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018" provides key data, information and analysis on the global bariatric surgery devices market. It gives the market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information for the bariatric surgery devices market, and provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, as well as key analytical content. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- The key geographies covered are the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, and Brazil.
- Key segments covered include Gastric Bands, Stapling Devices and Trocars.
- Annualized market revenue data for 2011 and forecast forward to 2018. Company shares data for bariatric surgery devices for 2011.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints within the bariatric surgery devices market.
- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.
- The key players covered are Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Covidien, Allergan and Applied Medical Resources Corporation.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Covidien Plc, Allergan Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation
