Bariatric Surgery Is Thriving in Long Island NY Where Obesity Is Taken Seriously

Manhasset, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- A bariatric procedure is one that fits in the category of weight-loss procedures which involve shrinking the stomach through surgical means so that an obese patient will consume less food. These procedures are reserved for those who are considered morbidly obese with a BMI of 40 or more and who are one-hundred pounds or more overweight. A patient who meets this criteria must also have exhausted all other methods of diet or exercise to be considered for bariatric or metabolic surgery.



According to recent data, states that rank in the upper-half of state economies are more likely to include bariatric surgery as an essential health benefit. Data published in Obesity Week 2018 and 2019 highlights that fewer bariatric surgeries occur in states that rank in the lower economic half of the United States. Mississippi and Virginia for example, have the two highest obesity rates in the United States but rank 45th and 25th in the number of weight-loss surgeries per capita. It is by no coincidence that these two states have two of the worst economies in the country.



There were 228,000 bariatric procedures performed in 2017 in the United States and an estimated 252,000 were performed in 2018. The highest concentration of these procedures were performed in states with strong economies such as Washington DC, Delaware, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and New York. In New York State, the economically strongest areas are Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island.



The Long Island Bariatric Surgeons group has been able to successfully serve those patients living in Queens, Nassau County, and Suffolk County which is a very large and highly populated group of counties. In these areas, obesity is taken very seriously because it has been shown that obesity increases the risk of other serious diseases and conditions such as stroke, heart disease, certain cancers, sleep apnea, and type 2 diabetes.



A representative from the center made the statement, "Metabolic surgery has been shown to be a long-lasting and effective treatment option for severe obesity. Data from The Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) shows there has been significant improvement in safety of the procedures due to improved laparoscopic techniques."



The Long Island Center for Bariatric Surgery operates at the highest standards of bariatric healthcare to ensure their patients enjoy a happier, healthier life as they progress on their weight-loss journey. They set realistic expectations for their patients knowing the road is long but with the right team of professionals, a positive attitude, and persistence, life-changing weight loss can be achieved.



About Long Island Bariatric Surgeons

One of the most advanced bariatric surgery centers in New York State, the team is a group of weight-loss professionals committed to providing the education, diet and nutritional support their Long Island and Queens patients expect. Their patients receive thorough consultations with specialists, and post-care follow-up to help achieve their goals. Their dedication begins the moment a patient walks in and continues even after the obesity surgery has been performed. Their award-winning post-surgical support has been found to be incredibly helpful as the patient continues to progress post-surgically.



