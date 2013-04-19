Barishh.com Displays a Unique Range of Gems and Jewels

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Whenever the astrological chart shows a planet in an inauspicious position, the first thing an astrologer would suggest is wearing a gemstone that suits the birth star of the customer. This is done to bring about auspiciousness and peace in life and to boost the energy of the person. Barishh.com is one website that offers precious gems and jewels to customers.



Barrish.com has outlets in numerous places around the globe and Barishh.com launches gems and rudrakshas in India for the benefit of Indian customers. Each gem is made up of a particular chemical component and the gem stone is to be worn in a particular finger. The idea behind wearing the gemstone is that the stone absorbs the rays of the particular planet from the universe and sends it into the body of the person wearing it. The website displays a range of gemstones namely Pukhraj, Neelam, Manik, Moonga, Gomedh, pearl and more.



Barishh.com, sells astrological gems with Cash on Delivery (COD) facility to customers. This simply means that the website provides an easy payment option for customers. In addition to gemstones, the website also features rudraksha seeds of various kinds namely 1-5 Mukhi Rudraksha, 6-10 Mukhi Rudraksha, 11-15 Mukhi Rudraksha, 15-21 Mukhi Rudraksha, Gauri Shankar Rudraksha, Ganesh Rudraksha, Rudraksha Malas, Rudraksha bracelets and more.



The company’s products are known for their outstanding quality in tune with what the company website reads “Our products are as pure as rain”. Monthly deals and unique gifts are an attraction and the company rolls out special offers to customers on a regular basis. For more details on the gemstones, rudraksha seeds, jewels offered by the company, visit the company’s official website www.barishh.com



About Barishh.com

The company is a subsidiary of Bellojewels Pvt. Ltd., and is established well in the business since decades. With excellent craftsmanship the company is committed to bringing the best jewelry to customers. Barishh.com are experts in the field of gem and jewelry making and have sound know-how regarding the art of jewel making. The site is created to make it an easier platform and the website focuses mainly on astrological birthstones, gemstones and rudrakshas. The website also has easy payment options and customers can make their payment through any credit or debit card.



Media Contact

Shop No # 23, MGF Mega City Mall

MG Road, Gurgaon, Haryana - 122001

India

Phone:+919555149149

Website: www.barishh.com