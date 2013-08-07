Barishh.com Displays Pure and Authentic Rudraksha Seeds

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Barishh.com is one of the popular stores that sells gems and jewels online. Functioning as a fully owned subsidiary of Bello Jewels group, Barishh.com has significant years of experience in the business field of gems and jewelry manufacturing and sales. Barishh.com is an innovative online platform from where customers can browse through some of the best gemstone stead jewelry collections sold at convenient price ranges.



The company owner says, “We are masters of our field and we guarantee that no one knows gemstones better than we do! That is why we can say with confidence that our Gems, Rudrakshas and Jewels are Pure as Rain”. The online store specializes in providing astrological gemstones and other rudraksha seeds and jewelry. “We created "barishh.com" understanding the need of a simpler platform than our bellojewelsonline.com site focusing mainly on astrological birthstones, Rudrakshas and gemstone related gift items besides some jewelry at affordable prices”, adds the company spokesman.



Highly energized, pure, authentic and certified rudraksha seeds and jewelry are offered to customers by Barishh.com. The rudraksha seeds offered to customers include Gauri Shankara rudraksha, Garbh gauri rudraksha, 1-5 Mukhi rudraksha, 6 -10 Mukhi rudraksha, Rudraksha malas, 11-15 Mukhi rudraksha, Ganesha rudrakshas, 15-21 Mukhi Rudraksha and Rudraksha malas and Combo.



The certified gemstones India store provides personalized astrological services to customers. On the basis of the exact Rashi or birth stone of customers, the store designs unique gemstone jewelry pieces. Some of the top gemstones displayed online include 4.14 Ct Oval Yellow Sapphire Pukhraj stone, 5.10 Ct precious Ceylon untreated Neelam stone, Ceylon Garnet 7.54 Ct gemstone – Gomedh, 10.77 Ct Red color Ruby gemstone from Burma, 5.25 Ratti Neelam Rashi ratan and many other gemstone categories.



Customers also have the option to buy multi colored gemstones, healing gems, collectible gems, unique gemstone gifts and silver stone jewelry through this store online. The store provides free worldwide shipping to all customers for all products. Cash on delivery option is also accepted by the store. Those customers who sign up for the store Newsletter, share the store on Twitter or like the store page on Facebook will become eligible for a 10% discount coupon. This can be availed by all customers who do a minimum purchase of Rs 1000 from barishh.com.



For more details on gems and jewelry items, visit findmystone.barishh.com.



About Barishh.com

Barishh.com is a store that sells gems and jewelry online. The store operates as a fully owned subsidiary of Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd. The store offers authentic and certified gems and rudraksha seeds pure as rain.



Media Contact

Barishh.com

Shop No # 23, MGF Mega City Mall

MG Road, Gurgaon, Haryana - 122001

India (Opp Metro Pillar 76 - Near Sikanderpur Metro)

Customer Support Number + 91 9555149149

Email – info@barishh.com

http://www.barishh.com