Barishh.com Gives the Price of Yellow Sapphire Pukhraj Gemstone in Mumbai and Pune

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Barishh.com emphatically asserts that according to Vedic Indian Astrology, appropriately chosen gemstones can positively impact the life of people. They add that Yellow Sapphire commonly known as pukhraj or a pushkaraj stone represents the planet Jupiter.



Barishh.com further states that Yellow Sapphire gives people the best results if it is worn in Gold or Asht Dhatu or 8 Metal Mounting because both are yellow in color just like the stone. This stone has to be worn on the index or the first finger because that is the place of Jupiter in a person's hand, they say. They continue to add that Thursday is the right day for wearing the Yellow Sapphire



Since Yellow Sapphire does a number of good things for those who wear it, many people decide to buy it. Barishh.com informs those who live in Mumbai and Pune and who want to buy yellow sapphire that the gemstone comes at various ranges of prices. The cost of the stone ranges from Rs.2,800/- and goes even up to Rs.1,40,000/-. Prices of the stones depend upon the cut, the size and the weight.



Barishh.com further states that the highest quality is of lemon-yellow color and the color is due to the presence of iron and titanium. They further point out that the popularity of this gemstone is due to the fact that it improves the financial status of the wearer apart from providing the person with good health, knowledge including spiritual knowledge, fame, name, honour and success. There will be harmony and peace in the home of the wearer also. Simply put, yellow sapphire represents divine grace, says Barishh.com.



If there is a delay in marriage, yellow sapphire can remove the hurdles and help people have smooth and stable married life. The gemstone can help in having children also, says Barishh.com. The stone can effectively be used for curing ailments like jaundice, throat infection, liver problems, lung infection, problems with ears, blood circulation and so on.



About Barishh.com and Yellow Sapphire

Barishh.com is an online store that sells various kinds of gemstonres and Rudraksha Seeds. People should know the right gemstones they should wear before buying them from this site. Especially, Yellow Sapphire Pukraj Gemstone can bestow many benefits on the wearers.



For Media Contact:

Bello Jewels

23 MGF Mega City Mall

MG Road, Gurgaon

Haryana - 122001, India

PH +91 9555149149

Contact - Aryan K

info@bellojewelsonline.com

http://barishh.com/