Barishh.com Introduces Rudrakshas and Astrological Gems in Ratti Sizes

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Traditionally gemstones have been used not only for its dazzling appearance but also for its astrological significance. Gemstones are also known as lucky stones and birth stones. Most people love wearing gemstones for the beauty and value it delivers. Barishh.com brings forth its new collection of astrological gemstones and rudrakshas for people who believe in the astrological value of these products.



Barishh.com has been in this industry of selling jewels and gemstones for about a decade. Their product list includes astrological gems, rudraksha seeds, and unique gifts. It offers delivery of its products across all over India and 190+ countries abroad. There are no delivery charges for the order being placed by the customer.



The featured products of the company include cylindrical cut coral, oval sapphire, red color ruby, 10 mukhi rudraksha bead, and much more. It introduces astrological gems with COD facility which ensures the customer will get the order first and then pay. All the gemstones supplied by the company are certified. Some of the gemstones listed by the company are pearl, opal, neelam, manic, pukhraj, etc. The company also offers free astrological consultation to find your birth stone. Barishh.com is also selling rudrakshas in India with COD facility. Gauri Shankar rudraksh, ganesha rudraksh, rudraksh malas, and rudraksh brecelets are to name a few. It provides energized rudrakshas that are great source of positive energy. All products offered by Barishh.com are genuine and of good quality. Customers can also buy gems in ratti sizes at Barishh.com. The unique gifts sold by the Jeweler include gemstone idols and gemstone balls.



Barishh.com facilitates easy payment modes for its customers. Customers can make payments through debit or credit card, cash pick up from home, or net banking. The company’s COD facility is free of charge and allows the customer to receive the order first and pay later. Orders are shipped within two working days or as per the date requested by the customer. The customer support team at Barishh.com helps customer clear all the queries related to the product.



“We can say with confidence that our Gems, Rudrakshas and Jewels are 'Pure as Rain".says the owner of the Barissh.com



For further details, please visit the website http://barishh.com/



About Barishh.com

Barishh.com is a subsidiary of Bellow Jewels. Located in Haryana, the company’s product range includes astrological gems, rudrakshas, and gifts. It provides certified gemstones that are genuine and pure. It also offers free shipping across all over India and abroad.



Media Contact

Shop No # 23, MGF Mega City Mall

MG Road, Gurgaon, Haryana – 122001

URL: http://barishh.com/

Customer Support Number + 91 9555149149