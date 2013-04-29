Barishh.com Launches Gems and Rudrakshas in India

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- A new website named Barishh.com was launched which is a fully owned subsidiary group of “Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd” offering unique gems and jewels online. The gems store which has significant years of experience in the area of Jewelry- selling launches gems and rudrakshas in India.



Barishh.com serves as a separate online platform specialized in selling astrological gems and rudrakshas along with certain jewelry items. Customers are offered an online platform to choose unique astrological gems based on their specific astrological signs. The gems store owner says, “By understanding the need for a simpler platform than Bello Jewels led to the launch of Barishh.com which displays pure and quality based astrological gems stones and rudraksha collections to different client groups”.



The gems store offers different product categories like astrological gems, rudraksha seeds, and unique gifts such as gemstone idols, gemstone balls at an affordable price range. As stated by the owner of the gems store, “Our store provides certifications for all the gemstone orders given by the customers”. The store offers different categories of astrological gems like Pukhraj, Neelam, Panna, Sunela, Gomedh, Moti- Pearl, Lahsuniya and a lot more. Customers can order any category of gemstones based on their specific astrological signs. The top models of astrological gemstones offered are 9.40 Ct Burma ruby gemstone, 3.95 Ct certified Yellow Sapphire, 4.77 Ct certified green emerald gemstone, Ceylon garnet 7.54 Ct Gomedh gemstone apart from other collections available. The astrological gemstones are available in various cuts and shapes like cushion cut, oval faceted, heart shaped and in different colors as well.



The gems store offers rudraksha seeds in pure form in different categories like gauri shankar rudraksha, 1-5 mukhi rudraksha, 6-10 mukhi rudraksha, 11-15 mukhi rudraksha, 15-21 mukhi rudraksha, ganesha rudraksha, rudraksha malas and rudraksha bracelets. Customers are offered flexible payment options involving net banking, credit or debit card payment and cash pickup from home. The gems store also introduces astrological gems with COD facility to the customers. It is possible for customers to log in to the official website and look in to the various gemstones and rudrakshas displayed and place an order via online. A quick update will be given to the customers either through SMS or Email about the status of the order placed in. All the gems stone products are delivered to the customers freely and there are no shipping charges. To get more details on astrological gemstones and rudrakshas, visit www.barishh.com



About Barishh.com

Barishh.com is a subsidiary firm of Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd which offers different collections of astrological gemstones and rudrakshas in India. The gems store offers product categories like astrological gems, rudraksha seeds, gemstone idols, gemstone balls at a reasonable price range via online. Customers are offered fully certified and pure form of gemstones and rudraksha seeds at monthly packages.



Media Contact

Barishh.com

Shop No # 23, MGF Mega City Mall

MG Road, Gurgaon, Haryana - 122001

India

+ 91 9555149149

www.barishh.com