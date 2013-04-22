Barishh.com Offers Certified Gems and Rudrakshas Online

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Barishh.com is an online jewel store which sells precious gems and jewels to specific customer groups. The gems store operates as one of the fully owned subsidiary groups of top gems manufacturer and exporting company named “Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd” operating in and around Gurgaon. The need for a simpler online platform focusing on gems stone related gift items lead to the launch of Barishh.com.



With an objective to offer a unique online platform, Barishh.com launches gems and rudrakshas in India. The company owner proudly says, “Customers are offered birthstones and rudrakshas pure as rain on Barishh.com”. The online jewelry store specializes in offering different product categories ranging from astrological gems stones, rudraksha seeds, and unique gift items like gemstone idols, gems stone balls etc at a reasonable price range. Customers can find in their lucky birthstones depending on their astrological signs from this online gems store. The astrological gems stones are displayed in the store in different size and cuts. It is possible for customers to choose gemstones of any size like oval shaped, heart shapes and square cuts based on their interest.



The gems stone owners say, “Our company offers fully certified natural gems stones to the customers”. Customers are given an opportunity to buy certified gems in ratti sizes at barishh.com. Apart from this, the pure form of rudraksha seeds are also offered in specific categories such as 1-5 mukhi rudraksha, 11-15 mukhi rudraksha, 6-10 mukhi rudraksha, 15-21 mukhi rudraksha, ganesha rudraksha, rudraksha bracelets, rudraksha malas and gauri shanker rudrakshas. An important feature is that barishh.com is selling rudrakshas in India with COD facility.



Barishh.com provides certifications for all the gemstones sold and free order delivery is given all across India and for about 190+ countries abroad as well. The gems stone store aims to offer reliable customer services by including easy and flexible payment mechanisms such as net banking, cask pick up from home and debit or credit card payments depending on customer choices. By simply logging in to barishh.com, customers can view the unique categories of gems stones displayed and place an order directly via online. It is also possible to pay online cash on delivery for gemstones on barishh.com. For more details about certified gems stones and rudrakshas, visit http://barishh.com



