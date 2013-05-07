Barishh.Com Offers COD Facility for Gemstones Ordered Online

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Barishh.com is a leading online jewelry store offering natural kinds of gemstones in accordance to the customer needs. Established as a fully owned subsidiary group of “Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd”, Barishh.com has been able to create a reputation of providing quality gemstones in a pure and natural form. Customers can utilize Barishh.com as a unique platform in choosing various precious and semi precious gemstones and placing an order online.



Barishh.com has recently launched a new series of astrological gemstones, rudraksha seeds and other gemstone gift items like gemstone idols, gemstone balls aimed for specific customer groups.“Customers are offered birthstones and rudrakshas pure as rain on Barishh.com” states the owner. Based on different astrological signs, the online store comes up with a wide range of astrological gemstones like Gomedh, Neelam, Lahsuniya, Sunela, Panna, Moti- Pearl and Pukhraj along with a lot more gemstone collections. Customers can choose specific gemstones as per their rashis. The online gems store also provides the option for customers to read the specific birth chart and thus choose a gemstone on that basis by furnishing date of birth details. The company owner remarks, “Barishh.com offers fully lab certified natural gemstones to customers”.



Barishh.com offers energized and pure form of rudrakshas in different categories like 1-5 mukhi rudraksha, 15-21 rudraksha, 11-15 as well as 6-10 mukhi rudraksha, gauri shankar rudraksha and ganesha ones, rudraksha bracelets and rudraksha malas to customers. Each rudraksha seed is unique and having its own significance. The rudraksha seeds offered are fully natural and lab certified bringing a whole new positive energy or change to those who wear the same. Customers can log in to the official website and place an order online. Once an order is placed by a customer online, it will be shipped within 48 hours time without taking any shipment charge. Customers are given the option to pay on the internet or by opting for cash on delivery during purchase of gemstones. The online gems store aims to offer quality and certified gemstones at an affordable price range to customers. If interested to get more details about the variety of astrological gemstones and rudrakshas offered, visit http://barishh.com , the company website.



About Barishh.com

Barishh.com was launched as a top jewelry store offering a variety of astrological gemstones and rudrakshas to customers online. Launched as a fully owned subsidiary group of “Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd”, Barishh.com offers customers gemstones suiting their specific rashi signs. There are options to place an order online for gemstones and pay online or by cash on delivery on Barishh.com.



Media Contact

Barishh.com

Shop No # 23, MGF Mega City Mall

MG Road, Gurgaon,

Haryana - 122001

India

+ 91 9555149149

www.barishh.com