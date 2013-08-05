Barishh.com Offers Gems and Rudrakshas Pure as Rain

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Barishh.com is an online store for those customers who are looking to buy quality gemstone jewelry. Barishh.com operates as a fully owned subsidiary group of Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd. The online jewelry store focuses on providing gemstone and other jewelry products that match the exact specifications put forward by the customers.



Having significant years of experience in the jewelry manufacturing field, the company emphasizes the fact that no other company will know better about the quality aspect of jewelry items. The company owner says, “We can say with confidence that our Gems, Rudrakshas and Jewels are 'Pure as Rain”. The online jewelry store specifically provides astrological gemstones and Rudraksha seeds worldwide.



“We created "barishh.com" understanding the need of a simpler platform than our bellojewelsonline.com site focusing mainly on astrological birthstones, Rudrakshas and gemstone related gift items besides some jewelry at affordable prices”, adds the company spokesman. The online store offers personalized astrological services to clients. Based on the specific astrological sign and birth chart, it is possible for customers to choose the most appropriate and certified Rashi stone.



The astrological gemstones India store displays stones such as 10.77 Ct Red Color Ruby gemstone from Burma, 5.25 Ratti Neelam Rashi Ratan, 4.14 Ct Oval Yellow Sapphire Pukhraj Stone, 6.00 Ct African Ruby Gemstone, Ceylon Garnet 7.54 Ct Gemstone – Gomedh and many other rashi ratan categories. Customers have the option to choose highly energized and certified Rudraksha seeds and jewelry items in this store. The top rudraksha product categories include Gauri Sankhar rudraksha, Garbh Gauri rudraksha, rudraksha bracelets, Ganesha Rudraksha, Rudraksha Malas and Rudraksha combo.



Customers also have the option to buy collectible gemstones, birth stone jewelry, healing gemstones, clearance gems, unique gemstone gifts, multi color stones and silver jewelry. The store offers different monthly deals to customers for a specific category of gemstone purchase.



Customers can place an order, and the store allows a unique option for customers get real time update about their product order through SMS or e-mail. By placing an online order at barishh.com, it is possible to make use of worldwide free shipping facility. Customers can buy products by paying cash on delivery as well.



To buy certified rashi stones or rudraksha seeds, To find the perfect stone that matches for you visit findmystone.barishh.com.



About Barishh.com

Barishh.com is a top online store that is specialized in selling quality based gemstone jewelry products. The company operates as a fully owned subsidiary group of Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd. The store offers specific Rashi stones, which match the birth chart and astrological signs of customers.



Media Contact

Barishh.com

Shop No # 23, MGF Mega City Mall

MG Road, Gurgaon, Haryana - 122001

India (Opp Metro Pillar 76 - Near Sikanderpur Metro)

Customer Support Number + 91 9555149149

Email - info@barishh.com

http://www.barishh.com