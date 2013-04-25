Barishh.com Promotes Gems and Rudrakshas Sale in India

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Barishh.com the site for online sale of Gems and Rudrakshas has been around for over a decade. The company is a subsidiary of Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd and has been developed for providing a simpler platform for customers in need of astrological gem stones and rudrakshas. The site provides an exclusive collection of astrological birthstones, rudraksha seeds, gem jewelry and gem gift items all categorized on the basis of size and budget. One of the prime attractions the site offers is the Cash on Delivery (COD) option.



"We are masters of our field, and we guarantee that no one knows gemstones better than we do! That is why we can say with confidence that our Gems, Rudrakshas and Jewels are 'Pure as Rain'," says the owner of the site. Though barishh.com has initiated gems and rudraksha selling in India, it caters to customers worldwide. As part of this, free shipping is provided for every purchase to any part of the world. The customer can pay online or render cash on delivery on barishh.com. Payment can also be made through PayPal, Visa Card, American Express and other credit cards also. Barishh.com selling rudrakshas in India with COD facility has given customers the benefit of first ensuring the authenticity and then paying the money.



The site is user friendly to browse and find the product of convenience as it provides options to search the store on the basis of the ratti size and cost. Customers can buy certified gems in ratti sizes at barishh.com. The site also provides details of new releases and has image descriptions of every product. For the latest designs and offers, the customer can add their mail address at the mailing list for receiving daily newsletters. It is also available on Facebook and Twitter. The site also provides round the clock customer support.



For ordering birthstones and rudrakshas as pure as rain, visit http://barishh.com/



About Barishh.com

Barrish.com is a subsidiary of Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd which has been in the field of jewelry for about a decade. The site offers online sale of gemstones or astrological birthstones and rudrakshas in India and around the world. The site offers online sale with COD facility being the prime highlight. It offers free shipping charges to anywhere around the globe and also accepts online payment through credit cards. It has a 24/7 online customer support service.



Media Contact

Shop No # 23, MGF Mega City Mall

MG Road, Gurgaon, Haryana - 122001

India

Contact no: + 91 9555149149

http://barishh.com