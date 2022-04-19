BARK, Inc., Fka. Northern Star Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BARK, Formerly NYSE:STIC) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors of BARK, Inc., fka. Northern Star Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BARK, formerly NYSE: STIC) shares over potential securities laws violations by BARK, Inc., fka. Northern Star Acquisition Corp and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of BARK, Inc., fka. Northern Star Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BARK, formerly NYSE: STIC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of BARK, Inc., fka. Northern Star Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BARK, formerly NYSE: STIC) concerning whether a series of statements by BARK, Inc., fka. Northern Star Acquisition Corp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs.



On May 28, 2021, Northern Star Acquisition Corp. ("Northern Star") (NYSE: STIC), announced that Northern Star's stockholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Barkbox, Inc. ("BARK" or the "Company"), the leading global brand for dogs, at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 28, 2021.



The merger closed on June 1, 2021. Its shares of common stock and warrants started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 2, 2021, under the new ticker symbols "BARK" and "BARK WS,".



Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) declined from $12.49 per share on June 2, 2021, to as low as $2.66 per share on March 4, 2022.



