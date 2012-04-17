Barker and Stonehouse 2012 Spring Sale Helps Brighten up Homes Across the UK for Less Money

North Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2012 -- After a long winter, people across the UK have welcomed the arrival of spring and its warmer temperatures, lovely colourful flowers and the promise of new beginnings.



In the spirit of the new season, many people are looking for ways that they can add some touches of colour to their homes. One of the easiest ways to do so is by bringing in a new piece of furniture that is upholstered in a bright and cheerful hue.



For over 60 years, Barker and Stonehouse has provided its customers all across the UK with modern designer furniture in a wide variety of styles and colours.



The company recently launched its Barker and Stonehouse 2012 Spring Sale, which features savings of up to 25 percent on select items. Each of the company’s eight locations has individual sales on many different types and brands of furniture that are perfect for sprucing up just about any room in the home.



In addition to its contemporary corner sofas and dining ranges, Barker and Stonehouse offers bookcases, display cabinets, modern furniture for the bedroom, and much more.



“We have built up great relationships with the designers and manufacturers of the furniture we sell and have an extensive knowledge of any item we stock,” an article on the website noted.



“We are a one stop shop for the home, priding ourselves on being not just a furniture store, but a style advisor; our website can allow you to choose a unifying look for all your furnishings including designers sofas, choosing from specific colours or trends.”



For people who would like to add a splash of colour to their home, the Plush Brights line offers many cheerful and contemporary selections. For example, the Lydia 2.5 Seater Sofa comes in a gorgeous selection of colours including a festive orange, red, pink and pea green. Normally £1329.00 the vintage-inspired sofa’s spring sale price is just £995.00.



The Lydia Armchair, which is also available in the same selection of colours, is now £819.00 instead of its usual price of £1095.00.



The Lola Swivel Chair features simple lines and deep and comfortable cushions with a swivel base. The chair comes in a choice of nine colours including pink, storm blue and orange and is one sale for £399.00 rather than £535.00.



Other popular selections in the Barker and Stonehouse 2012 Stonehouse sale include the Fedele computer table and drawers, the Opus S storage unit, and the eye-catching and vibrant Giles swivel chair.



About Barker and Stonehouse

Barker and Stonehouse are the largest independent family run furniture retailer in the United Kingdom. For over 60 years we have been at the forefront of the designer furniture marketplace, stocking a large and varied collection for every occasion and every house. For more information, please visit http://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk/