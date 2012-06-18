Barker and Stonehouse Announce Value Range Furniture Packages for Phenomenal Summer Savings

North Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Barker and Stonehouse are pleased to announce the phenomenal savings, beauty and stylings of their recently added Value Range of furniture packages for summer. As the UK’s largest independent family-run furniture retailer, Barker and Stonehouse has been bringing the best modern and classic furniture designs to shoppers for more than 60 years.



For Barker and Stonehouse, furniture with quality and one-of-a kind styling should go hand in hand with affordability. As a testament to that edict, the leading UK furniture retailer is proud to announce their value furniture packages of new living room, bedroom and dining room furniture that bring high style and enormous savings together for the summer. “We believe that true value is a combination of unparalleled service, product range, quality and super-affordable prices,” said a Barker and Stonehouse representative. “Our new Value Range Packages bring all of those elements together for UK homeowners this summer.”



Bedroom value package styles include the classic French country cottage style of The Somerset collection, the warm contemporary Jamaican Sunset finish of The Navajo Collection and the elegant contemporary solid oak veneers of the Farnborough. The Somerset Collection Value Package features a double or king bedframe, three-drawer bedside and full hanging wardrobe while The Navajo Value Package comes with a double or king paneled bedframe, three-drawer bedside and small wardrobe.



For dining, The Rowan Collection Value Package features a solid stone table with cream and travertine finish complimented by tall and elegant Santos Chairs in timber with dark wood stain and upholstered seat pads. The Hayden Collection dining room Value Package features an oak table and chairs with finger joints, and metal handle detail. With the Hayden Value Package, shoppers can choose from a large table and six chairs, large table and three chairs with leather bench, or large table with three chairs, leather bench and three-door sideboard—all at unbelievably low prices.



For the living room, shoppers can’t go wrong with The Overton three-seat and two-seat sofa Value Package with traditional style in a richly upholstered soft fabric. The Ainsley three-seat and two-seat sofa Value Package comes in a pillow back or standard back style at a price that must be seen to be believed. “With more than 24 different Value Range Packages available, shoppers can find a style to fit any décor at huge savings,” said the representative. For more information, please visit http://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk



About Barker and Stonehouse

Barker and Stonehouse is the largest independent family-run furniture retailer in the United Kingdom. For over 60 years, they have been at the forefront of the designer furniture marketplace, stocking a large and varied collection for every occasion and every house. Shoppers can view and purchase from their vast inventory at one of their eight store locations or via their online website.