Barker and Stonehouse Now Selling Flooring Online and in Select Retail Outlets

Barker and Stonehouse announced today that the company is now offering flooring and carpeting options online and in select stores. Homeowners will now be able to choose from intricate textures, modern designs, traditional styles and more. The company even provides customers with the unique opportunity to create their own custom carpets.



Carpet options range from natural plaid and Egyptian designs to traditional tweed. For customers shopping online, numerous color options are available to browse as well as the ability to request samples. For those visiting Barker and Stonehouse select retail outlets that feature flooring, carpeting is provided for homeowners to view and touch to see which option is the best fit for their home.



“For over 60 years now, Barker and Stonehouse have been providing homeowners all across the United Kingdom with modern and custom designer furniture,” said a company spokesman for Barker and Stonehouse. “We’re thrilled to now offer our customers with a vast selection of flooring options that will grow by leaps and bounds in the coming months.”



New offerings from Barker and Stonehouse also include a comprehensive selection of solid wood flooring options. These non-carpet options can suit any room in the home, from spare bathrooms to decadent dinning areas. Homeowners can choose from the company’s most popular products. These include hardwearing luxury vinyl tiles available in wood stone, ceramic and glass to provide endless design possibilities.



Homeowners are also provided with laminate-flooring options consisting of wood or stone that can be installed with ease and need minimal maintenance. For customers that enjoy the look and feel of natural wood, Barker and Stonehouse have different timbers and finishes to create flooring that has timeless look and feel. No matter which flooring option customers select, materials are available in a multitude of colors to create a custom experience for any room.



For well over six decades now, Barker and Stonehouse have been enabling homeowners from across the United Kingdom to decorate their homes with customized furniture. Living rooms, bedrooms, home offices, children’s rooms and more can all be decorated with beauty and class due to the company’s large selection of custom sofas, coffee tables, beds and additional accessories.



About Barker and Stonehouse

Barker and Stonehouse is the largest independently run family furniture retailer in the United Kingdom. For over 60 years, the company has been at the forefront of the designer furniture marketplace. Barker and Stonehouse have a storied history of stocking large and varied collections for any occasion and every home. For more information, please visit http://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk/flooring.php.