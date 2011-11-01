Barker and Stonehouse Promotes Sustainability During Autumn Sale on Contemporary Bedroom Furniture

North Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2011 -- Barker and Stonehouse are spreading the message that sustainability must go hand in hand with quality furnishings during their autumn sale on contemporary bedroom furniture. The UK furniture seller’s non-profit Trees4Trees (T4T) programme helps replenish the source of many of its furniture lines as it helps the communities where the trees will grow around the world.



Fine furniture made of Mahogany, Teak, Ash, Oak and other woods must not only be of the highest quality to last for generations, but also be nurtured from saplings to ensure their sustainability. As one of the largest independent furniture retailers in the UK, Barker and Stonehouse customers can shop with peace of mind knowing that the quality and craftsmanship is matched by environmentally friendly practices that ensure generations to come will enjoy their beauty.



During their autumn sale on contemporary bedroom furniture, the UK seller wants to raise awareness of the need for sustainability. In fact, the retailer’s ability to offer savings of 20 to 30 percent during the sale is due in no small measure to its ongoing efforts of sustainability. “We’re a founding member of Trees4Trees, a nonprofit that plants thousands of Teak and other precious wood saplings around the world and we only source our fine furniture from manufacturers that utilize sustainable forests,” said a Barker and Stonehouse representative.



The Trees4Trees is a non-profit organisation established in Indonesia to empower local communities through an ongoing reforestation and education programme. Already, over 100,000 saplings have been planted as a result of the initiative. In fact, many of the designer furniture lines they sell utilize the fine woods that are grown in the T4T program. “We’ve seen a 25 percent growth in sales in the T4T range of furniture,” said the representative. “That tells us that consumers not only want to know where their fine furniture comes from, but that it is ethically obtained from the communities where it is derived.”



Shoppers can choose from a wide selection of beds, bedside tables, Wardrobes and bedroom sets during the autumn sale on contemporary bedroom furniture. In addition to the 20 to 30 percent savings, shoppers learn the origins of the furnishings. “Our commitment to sustainability is on display with our T4T program, utilization of managed forest suppliers and reduced carbon footprint through various green measures.” said the representative. For more information, please visit http://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk/furniture/bedroom/



About Barker and Stonehouse

Barker and Stonehouse is the largest independent family run furniture retailer in the United Kingdom. In business for over 60 years, the seller has stocked a large and varied collection of fine furniture. The seller’s entire selection is available at each of its eight store locations and a whole range is available over the internet.