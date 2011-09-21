Barker and Stonehouse Announces New Furniture Ranges

North Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2011 -- The holiday season is fast approaching, along with its annual cavalcade of company arriving for a special meal or to spend several days visiting family and friends.



Barker and Stonehouse, a UK contemporary furniture company, knows that the timing is perfect to select some new household items, just in time for the busy holiday schedule. The company also knows that its customers are looking to get the best value for their hard-earned money.



As a result, Barker and Stonehouse has just announced its new Autumn furniture 2012 ranges which have been hand-picked by leading interior designers. Since it opened for business 65 years ago, the company has strived to provide its customers with beautiful furniture at reasonable prices.



“Our new value range brings together a wonderful range of great value furniture at super-affordable prices,” it said on the website. “The value collections work on the basis of providing great value prices for living, dining and bedrooms furniture group.”



Customers may still buy any item as a single purchase, but when purchasing the group together the savings are even more spectacular. For example, a 180-cm Hannover table and six chairs are currently priced at £599.00. Those looking for sofas can select a Bugatti 2-seater and 3-seater for £1695.00.



The staff at Barker and Stonehouse also understands that while some customers may wish to update their home with some new contemporary furniture, it may be difficult to decide which items will look best and how they should be arranged.



In response to this, the company has introduced an interior design service that will help customers achieve a beautiful and creative looks for living, dining, and bedrooms.



“Our team of accomplished interior designers will help you get stunning results for every interior from small apartments to whole houses, all with the minimum fuss and maximum design impact,” it said on the website.”



After a designer meets at the customer’s home to survey the rooms and to take a detailed brief covering space planning, style and budget, the designer will present plans, sketches and specifications for furniture, flooring and lighting to the client. A complete breakdown of costs is included in the estimate.



Although Barker and Stonehouse already uses a vast array of brands like Flexform, B&B Italia, Roset and De Sede, the interior design team also has access to other leading brands not currently displayed in store or online.



“This means that your home can be as distinctive and different as you are,” the website said.



