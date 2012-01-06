Barker & Stonehouse Offers Both Great Savings and Style During Its Winter Sale

North Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2012 -- The new year is here and all across the UK, people are busy making resolutions for what they would like to accomplish in 2012. For many, these goals will involve organizing and sprucing up their homes.



Some new furniture is a perfect way to update the look of a home. Just in time for the start of the new year, the Barker and Stonehouse winter sale is featuring up to 25 percent off on selected stylish pieces. The sale is taking place online as well as in all eight UK Barker and Stonehouse showrooms.



Since 1946, Barker and Stonehouse has prided itself on selling its many satisfied customers the most modern furniture available, all at reasonable prices.



“Today, while you'll find the cutting edge of 21st-century design alongside our timeless classics, our standard of service and attention to detail has remained constant throughout,” an article on the company’s website explained.



“We hope you'll enjoy that same glow of satisfaction from all your B&S purchases, now and for years to come.”



Browsing the sale items online is a relaxing and enjoyable way to see all of the living room furniture, dining room sets, and bedroom pieces that are being featured during the 2011 Winter Sale. Simply log onto the company’s website and click through the various sale items.



For example, the Violetta line of sofas, which the website describes as a traditional style with a contemporary twist, is reduced in price for the sale. The chesterfield style sofa with buttoned back detailing, rolled arms and hand studding on a lovely collection of velvet coloured fabrics is marked down 25 percent. For example, the 3 seater, which regularly retails for £1,065, is reduced to £795, and the 2 seater, normally £869 is on sale for £649.



For customers looking for more modern sofas, the Dash collection has an adaptable modular shape that can be created to fit both a room and lifestyle, while the Marisa couch offers a modern look in a mix of natural hide and fabric with loads of comfy scatter cushions just perfect for cuddling up during the cold winter season.



About Barker and Stonehouse

Barker and Stonehouse are the largest independent family run furniture retailer in the United Kingdom. For over 60 years we have been at the forefront of the designer furniture marketplace, stocking a large and varied collection for every occasion and every house. For more information, please visit http://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk